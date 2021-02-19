NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO Inc., the leading Language-as-a-Service platform for multilingual online meetings, has announced two new partnerships in the APAC region with Expro Services and CMM.
KUDO's recent team additions, Duy Ngo (Head of Sales APAC) and Aryeh Sternberg (Enterprise Account Executive APAC), marked their continuing expansion in the APAC region. This expansion has been a long-term goal for KUDO as the APAC is home to global economic heavyweights like Japan, China, Australia, Singapore and South Korea, broadening their global footprint, and breaking even more language barriers in the process. Most recently, KUDO's ever-growing network of global partners expands to now include Expro Services in Hong Kong and Indonesia's based CMM.
"We are very much excited about our two newest partners CMM and Expro Services. These new collaborations come at a crucial time in KUDO's global expansion," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO and Co-Founder of KUDO.
Established in 2008, Expro Services has a wide portfolio of clients across a range of world premier class conferences and exhibitions in Hong Kong, China, and Macau. They pride themselves on their expert event talents, technicians, and interpreters who pay close attention to detail, something they think is most important to make a successful event through teamwork.
In reference to the new partnership, Cynthia Cheung, CEO Expro Services said: "Heading to 2021, we remain in the distance, but with life-changing technologies of seamless communication, we are ahead of the field as we'll be working with KUDO to enable meetings go live."
Partnering with KUDO gives Expro Services access to a new set of SI professionals and gives them the opportunity to get more work done without language barrier. The KUDO platform enables Expro Services to take a crucial first step to sustained success for their company.
"ExPro Services is a key partner for KUDO as we are convinced that the Asian market offers significant future revenue potential for us, as software developers; and for ExPro Services, as a well-known interpretation and event management provider," said Michelle Cartín-Storey, Head of Global Partnerships at KUDO. "We are working very closely with the outstanding Ocumension team on both of these programs, and in the future on NCX 4251, and we believe they are well positioned to maximize the value of our assets in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets."
CMM was established in July of 2015 and provides reliable and professional language and conference services both locally within Indonesia and internationally. Their portfolio includes the Indonesian government, IHI, World Bank, OJK, The Linde Group, and other local and international associations.
"I look forward to working with CMM Translation and bringing KUDO to the Indonesian market," said Michelle Cartín-Storey. "CMM Translation has an impeccable trajectory and their team has been exceeding clients' expectations for over 15 years now. I am confident that with the combination of their experience and KUDO's cutting-edge software, CMM will be agile to the demands of the new ways of working; particularly as we face the challenges of these uncertain times."
Supported by vetted experts and high-quality equipment, CMM is excited to partner with KUDO to engage in more regional and international events, using the KUDO platform to provide the best language and conference solutions:
"It's such a great opportunity for us to be partnered with KUDO," said Rika Agusmelda, Managing Director of CMM Translation. "As a LaaS platform, we assure that together with KUDO we will be able to grow and innovate further to reach, connect, and service our clients better. At the same time, we are ready and excited to grow further together with KUDO. We can't wait and are delighted to experience great things going forward.
Companies interested in becoming a KUDO business partner and learning about the possibilities of becoming a studio owner, can contact KUDO.
About KUDO
KUDO is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables web meetings and live conferences with real-time multilingual language interpretation. KUDO supports more effective and inclusive meetings by allowing people and businesses to overcome communication barriers and speak their own language. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. KUDO, Inc. is a New-York based technology startup founded and managed by language and conferencing industry insiders looking to bring people together. More info at http://www.kudoway.com
Media Contact:
Alyson Dutch / Carol Levey
Brown + Dutch PR
alyson@bdpr.com / carol@bdpr.com
+1 310 456 7151
