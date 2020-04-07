ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- kweliTV, an ad-free subscription video on demand service that celebrates independent black stories from across the globe, is now available on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.
X1 and Flex customers can subscribe to and access kweliTV's award-winning indie films, documentaries and kids programming over the Internet by saying "kwelitv" into the Xfinity Voice Remote or find kweliTV's programming within X1's "Black Film & TV" collection on Xfinity on Demand. kweliTV can be added to Xfinity customers' service via X1 or Flex for $5.99 per month.
"We're elated that kweliTV's compelling, indie programming is now on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex," said DeShuna Spencer, Founder and CEO of kweliTV. "This launch allows us to amplify the stories of our 250+ promising and award-winning independent—mostly black—filmmakers from the U.S. and abroad as well as access a broader audience looking for more content that features authentic black storytelling."
"Xfinity is proud to offer kweliTV on X1 and Flex and among our growing library of streaming options that highlight black culture within our Black Film & TV collection," said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director of Multicultural Consumer Services at Comcast. "Getting to know DeShuna's story as an entrepreneur and hearing her passion for finding independent content that centers on the global black community is beyond inspiring."
kweliTV's 350+ titles showcase the rich history and diverse culture of the global black community with new award-winning and film festival-vetted films and documentaries added the first of every month.
About kweliTV
kweliTV allows you to discover and celebrate black stories through curated indie films, documentaries, web series, kids shows, news and live experiences from around the world—North America, Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean. Kweli means truth in Swahili. Our mission is to curate content that is a true reflection of the global black experience. Ninety-eight percent of kweliTV's films have been official selections at film festivals and more than 65% are award-winning. kweliTV providing more than 250 indie filmmakers of color across the globe a space to showcase and make money off of their content once they have finished their film festival run. For more information, visit: www.kweli.tv.