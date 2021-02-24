NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curtain rod mogul Derrek Burr appeared on HGTV's new show "Self-Made Mansions" on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 8/7c. Burr, the owner of curtain rod bracket company Kwik-Hang, is featured in Episode 5 along with his wife Chelsea as they search for their dream home with host and lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly.
"Self-Made Mansions" spotlights entrepreneurs who went from living paycheck-to-paycheck to succeeding with one great idea. The show follows the entrepreneurs looking to elevate their homes to the next level. Kelly will guide them through luxurious properties to help them find the place of their dreams.
"I'm excited to be on HGTV's 'Self-Made Mansions,'" said Burr. "It's a testament to the hard work my family and I put in to help make Kwik-Hang an entrepreneurial success."
From Humble Beginnings to Shark Tank Fame
Kwik-Hang was created to solve a common, stressful household chore: hanging curtains. The process of hanging curtains is a hassle, typically requiring complicated measuring, tools and easy-to-lose parts.
Derrek Burr's father, Tom, founded Kwik-Hang in 2013. Tom took his cardboard prototype to various manufacturers until he found a partner who agreed to make it. When his health began to fail, Tom passed on the business to his son Derrek, a police officer and Marine Corps veteran, who now runs the company.
Derrek was featured on season nine of ABC's "Shark Tank." Despite leaving with no deal from the sharks, he went on to sell over $8 million of his no-drill curtain rod brackets.
About Kwik-Hang
Family run, veteran-owned and 100% made in the USA, Kwik-Hang's no-drill curtain rod brackets have revolutionized the DIY home decor industry. Their product line also includes curtain rods and damage-free curtain holdbacks.
For more information, visit https://kwikhang.com/.
Media Contact
Gaby Ramirez, Human, +1 3149601972, gaby@human.marketing
SOURCE Kwik-Hang