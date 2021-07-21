NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L. Taylor has completed her book "Don't You Just Hate It When: Common Interaction Jokes": a nearly exhaustive listing of unexpected and generally unwelcome scenarios that are beyond our control in the course of daily life.
L. shares, "For anyone who has pet peeves, nerves, and irritations caused by everyday interactions with the world, this is a collection of the funniest, realistic, common, life-engaging moments we all share as everyday people. Engage in laughter as you compare and keep count of all common human, family, on the road, kids, pets, in public, lover's lane, friendships, and workplace pet peeves and "Don't You Just Hate It When…" life interactions with your family, friends, and now the world through social media hashtag #Don'tYouJustHateItWhen…!
- Most interactions we will encounter day to day with different types of situations and people in this world, we will not be able to control. So, the key to this journey in life is to always try and steer a straight moral path, be wise in your actions, and learn to accept and find the humor in the things you cannot change." – L. Taylor
Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, L. Taylor's book is a compendium of universal irritations and inconveniences which become manageable when faced with positivity and a sense of humor.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "Don't You Just Hate It When: Common Interaction Jokes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
