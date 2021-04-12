EVANSTON, Ill., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2T is excited to announce that we have three new ad format opportunities available to encourage shopper engagement and generate more leads for automotive dealers.
New Ad Formats Available:
- Google Discovery Ads – Connect with shoppers on their mobile devices while they browse Google feeds.
- Facebook Lead Ads – Capture leads on Facebook with high-intent targeting and auto-populated contact form.
- On Facebook for Automotive Industry Ads – Dynamic inventory pages created within Facebook for a seamless, mobile-only ad experience for shoppers.
The display and paid social ad formats make it easier for customers to engage directly with the dealership, seamlessly capture customer information and target customers throughout their purchase journey.
"The marketplace has changed, and customers are looking for additional avenues to contact dealers for information and make purchasing easier for their next vehicle," says Jeff Kaufman, VP of Product & Strategy, L2TMedia. "By continuing to add solutions to our current products, we are able to leverage best-in-class-technology and add value to our dealer's marketing campaigns to continue to meet and exceed their sales goals."
For more information on L2T's digital marketing products or to learn more about our new ad format offerings, contact us.
About L2TMedia:
Established in 2007, L2TMedia brings more than a decade of automotive digital experience to retailers. L2T has a robust suite of digital products and has become one of the premier service providers of digital marketing solutions in the automotive industry. We partner with a range of dealership groups and OEM certified programs to help dealers build awareness, engage customers and generate leads.
For more information, visit l2tmedia.com.
