Family-friendly event will include active-duty ship tours, military displays, interactive exhibits, live entertainment, STEM activities, and aircraft flyovers.
SAN PEDRO, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LA Fleet Week, the annual multi-day celebration of our nation's Sea Services, will take place over Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30, 2022, in San Pedro at the Port of Los Angeles. For the first time in LA Fleet Week history, this year's event will take place concurrently with Fleet Week New York, creating simultaneous coast-to-coast celebrations over a holiday for remembering the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.
Free to the general public, the family-friendly LA Fleet Week will be hosted at the Port of Los Angeles with the LA Fleet Week EXPO area in the footprint of the historic Battleship IOWA Museum. Event activities will include active duty ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, a STEM Expo presented by Snapdragon with activities for kids of all ages, food trucks, Galley Wars presented by Fox Entertainment, a culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Marine and Coast Guard teams, and more.
- SHIP TOURS AND MILITARY DISPLAYS – Tours of active duty ships, military displays including armored vehicles, helicopters and more from the Navy, Marines and Army with equipment demonstrations throughout the day from May 27-30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ship tours will only be accessible via authorized shuttles that will be provided from the EXPO area. Access to the ships by walking or personal vehicle will be prohibited. The last shuttles for ship tours will leave the EXPO area at 4 p.m. each day.
- AERIAL DEMONSTRATIONS – Aircraft from Navy, Coast Guard and numerous civilian agencies will fly over the EXPO area and along the Port of Los Angeles waterfront on Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
- EXHIBITS – The STEM Expo presented by Snapdragon, will feature interactive displays and demonstrations for kids of all ages. Veterans Village presented by Wells Fargo will include a variety of veteran service organizations that are providing valuable services, support and hospitality to veterans and their families. The exhibits will be open May 27-30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the EXPO area.
- FOOD – A wide variety of recognized food trucks will be available in the EXPO area, allowing guests to enjoy culinary delights while listening to entertainment throughout the day. Vicky's Doghouse, a gourmet hotdog kitchen located on the fantail of Battleship IOWA, will be serving a variety of hotdogs, sides, salads, beers, and wines.
- COMPETITIONS – Teams from first responder agencies and branches of the military will compete in a Dodgeball Tournament presented by Fox Sports on May 28 at 11 a.m. in the EXPO area. Navy, Marines, Army, and Coast Guard will go head-to-head in the Galley Wars presented by Fox Entertainment culinary competition on May 29 at 2:30 p.m. on the fantail of Battleship IOWA. This annual LA Fleet Week competition pits the culinary teams from the services against each other as they create a menu to impress a panel of judges that will include local officials, military leadership and a special celebrity chef.
- ENTERTAINMENT – A diverse array of live entertainment options will be available throughout LA Fleet Week on the stage in the EXPO area. Performances will include: an American Idols Tribute to American Heroes, starring Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks, and concerts by Pearl Aday, DJ Ravi Drums, Sean Oliu and the Coastline Cowboys, Coffey Anderson, Identity Theft 1980s Cover Band, DJ Crooked Styles, and Yachtley Crew '70s and '80s Tribute Band. 95.5 KLOS will broadcast live from the EXPO area on May 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the LA Fleet Week events page for the full performance schedule.
- MILITARY BAND PERFORMANCES – Navy Band Southwest and Marine Band San Diego will be performing at various locations around Los Angeles throughout LA Fleet Week. Navy Band Southwest's popular music group, Destroyers, will bring their high-energy performances of the very best must of yesterday and today to the EXPO area.
- HISTORIC DOWNTOWN SAN PEDRO AND LA WATERFRONT – Fleet Week provides a great opportunity for out-of-area visitors to explore Downtown San Pedro, which offers more than 30 globally-inspired restaurants and an eclectic mix of shops and art galleries – all within a five-minute walk from the EXPO area west on 6th Street from Harbor Blvd.
Free event parking will be available at the lot on 22nd Street between Samson Way and Miner Street in San Pedro, with free shuttle service provided to and from the LA Fleet Week EXPO area. Street and garage parking in downtown San Pedro is available, but varies in price. Access to all LA Fleet Week activities, including ship tours, will be through the EXPO area at Battleship USS IOWA Museum, located at 250 S. Harbor Blvd in San Pedro. Due to security and traffic constraints, vehicles will not be permitted to travel past 22nd Street, and pedestrians will not be admitted into the ship tour area. They must be shuttled in from the EXPO area.
For more information on LA Fleet Week and a complete list of activities, visit http://www.lafleetweek.com. Follow and engage with LA Fleet Week on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Members of the media can request media credentials at https://lafleetweek.com/press/.
About the LA Fleet Week Foundation
The LA Fleet Week Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to plan and support LA Fleet Week, Los Angeles' largest military celebration. LA Fleet Week was created through a unique public-private partnership to connect Southern Californians with the men and women of our United States Sea Services. These connections are facilitated through numerous outreach and engagement opportunities across the region and at a centralized event location on the LA Waterfront at America's largest port.
The mission of LA Fleet Week Foundation is to plan, promote, honor and financially support Los Angeles Fleet Week, an annual celebration honoring the United States Sea Services and the men and women who presently serve or have served in the armed forces. The Foundation also educates the public about the history and traditions of the Sea Services and the contributions of the City of Los Angeles in support of them.
LA Fleet Week is made possible due to the generosity and commitment by planning affiliates and sponsors including the Port of Los Angeles, LA Fleet Week Foundation, City of Los Angeles, Battleship IOWA Museum, Bob Hope USO, Marathon Petroleum, Princess Cruises, Fox Entertainment, Amazon Studios The Terminal List, Discover San Pedro, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, Wells Fargo, Snapdragon, Dave & Busters, City of Los Angeles EMD, Delta Airlines, Outfront Media, American Legion 283, Humana, UPS, MWA Luxury, Pure Life, LADWP, Anchor Steam, Fox Sports, Weber Grills, Collier Walsh Nakazawa, Dante Valve, Clear Channel Outdoor, Jonathan Club, Fast Lane Transportation, Wyland Foundation, Westrec Marina Management, and several other donors and sponsors.
Media Contact
Ken Hagihara, LA Fleet Week Foundation, 1 9495335447, khagihara@lafleetweek.org
SOURCE LA Fleet Week Foundation