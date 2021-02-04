YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LabRoots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced its Laboratory Animal Sciences virtual event scheduled on February 10, 2021. Commemorating the 10th year of bringing together scientists from basic sciences to bioinformatics, clinicians, veterinary technicians, veterinarians, technical support staff and compliance personnel, this recognized forum promises to deliver a dynamic lineup to explore best practices, innovations and challenges throughout its theme, "From Theory to Practice, Tools & Considerations for Implementing the 3Rs."
The North American 3Rs Collaborative (NA3RsC) and New Jersey Association for Biomedical Research (NJABR) have planned a comprehensive agenda to increase awareness and understanding of relevant 3Rs concepts (Refinement, Reduction, and Replacement). The program will include the preclinical research topic covering tools and strategies available to implement the 3Rs for in vivo studies and measure success; and the microphysiological systems topic will provide an overview of available MPS technologies, considerations for using these technologies and practical examples of application. MPS, emerging technologies such as spheroids, organoids and organs-on-chips) hold potential to increase translation and possibly serve as replacement or reduction for some animal models.
The event's keynote speaker is F. Claire Hankenson, DVM, MS, DACLAM, Director and Attending Veterinarian, Campus Animal Resources, Professor, Pathobiology and Diagnostic Investigation, CVM, Michigan State University, and a pioneer in the field. Hankenson will share the use and abuse of the 3Rs: Reflections on Art, Ethics and Science, and review the foundational 3Rs for animal use and welfare and discuss limitations of rigid interpretation of the terminology. And, she will provide expanded definitions of the 3Rs that better address the complexity of appropriate animal use and welfare in contemporary society.
Maintaining the 3Rs is a critical component of establishing effective training to researchers and other working with animals. Prior to the keynote delivery, the conference culminates with a panel presentation, Laboratory Animal Welfare Training Exchange: Laboratory Animal Science Virtual Training Tools demonstrating the use of various software applications in order to reduce the use of live animals for training and increase learner engagement; and identify ways in which software applications can be used to improve training in a laboratory setting, presented by Jessica Stukes, B.S. Education and Training Manager, Duke University, and Kiirsa Pofryfke, Managing Director Training Core, University of Michigan.
During the one day event, attendees will enjoy over 15 presentations by renowned experts offering an educational opportunity to delve into areas such as experimental design strategies in primate trials, how to improve rodent aseptic surgery at your facility using household products: Press n' Seal and Reynolds Wrap foil, human in vitro vascularized tissue models, deploying advanced human culture systems in phenotypic screening, lung-on-chip applications, design principals of organ-on-a-chip technology, refining pain management for laboratory mice, and the impact of subjective bias on the reliability of animal research results, naming just a handful that will be uncovered throughout the day.
At the North American 3Rs Collaborative (NA3RsC), we are committed to advancing science, innovation, and research animal welfare by implementing the 3Rs," said Dr. Megan LaFollette. "To support this mission, we've planned an agenda that will give attendees real practical tools for implementing the 3Rs. The LabRoots platform will support our two key tracks, an exhibit hall, and poster presentations. Our preclinical research track features speakers presenting on implementing the 3Rs for in vivo studies including topics such as, robust study design and refinements in animal handling and assessment. Our microphysiological systems track features speakers proving overviews of available MPS technologies and their practical application to serve as a replacement or reduction for some animal models."
"By addressing animal research challenges via education, LabRoots is committed to bringing innovative advancements to the forefront of biomedical research," said Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of LabRoots. "Highlighting its 10th year, we are delighted to produce Laboratory Animal Sciences 2021 serving as a credible source of key findings and advances in research animal welfare; and by collaborating with NA3RsC and NJABR, we combined their expertise for implementing the 3Rs concepts coupled with our robust platform to enrich the educational experience for attendees."
Produced on LabRoots' platform, the virtual interactive environment complete with lobby, auditorium, poster hall, exhibit hall (driving innovations, and highlighting the latest array of products), and networking lounge allows participants a complete one-stop learning experience while connecting seamlessly across all desktop and mobile devices. The 2021 conference has been approved by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards for Continuing Education for veterinarians and veterinary technicians to offer RACE CE credits and will also meet AALAS and CALAS criteria.
