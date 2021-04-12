PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ladies Who Rock For A Cause® Foundation is excited to bring their annual music festival to the world virtually on April 18, 2021, at 8:00 pm EDT. The LADIES WHO ROCK FOR A CAUSE leverages the unifying power of music to help those in need. This festival, which will highlight female musicians from around the world, is set to raise awareness in the fight against Ataxia. Ataxia is a rare and debilitating neurological disease with no cure. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the National Ataxia Foundation in that fight, and an individual in need.
Ladies Who Rock For A Cause Founder/CEO and award-winning singer/songwriter/musician Sharon Lia believes in the transformative power of music. From her young sister's passing to overcoming breast cancer and brain injury and other battles she doesn't fully discuss, this warrior has continued to bounce back. With so many reasons to give up, she found her voice against great odds and founded the LWRFAC in 2015. This organization and its volunteers provide a platform for "ladies to rock" and leverage their passion and voice to help others. She states: "I am living proof that music can heal. We can heal. I am still healing. This is a story of victory driven by the unifying power of music."
Due to the global pandemic, the 2021 music festival will be an all-virtual experience breaking new ground again as the organization continues to grow. This special event will include 16 artists' musical performances and will be hosted by the festival organizers Sharon Lia, Darren Melchiorre and Rick Jannotti. Highlights include appearances from special guests such as GRAMMY® Chapter President Lauren Hart (singer-songwriter/vocalist, well known for opening every Flyers game with the National Anthem) and "Mama Jan" Smith. Jan Smith, dubbed "Mama Jan" by Usher, is the world's premier vocal producer and instructor. She is a GRAMMY® Nominated producer and a Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductee.
The LADIES WHO ROCK FOR A CAUSE 2021 VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL will feature performances by the following artists: Sharon Lia Band; Stephanie Chin; Lisa Coppola; Sandy Hall; Amber Hendricks; Suzy Kory; Joanie Leeds; Michelle Leigh; Lyia Meta; Lee Newton; Nitro Nitra; Annemarie Picerno; Melissa Raye; Kathryn Shipley; Tray and Vickie; and Venture to Zen. Tickets for the event are $9.99 Ladies Who Rock For A Cause Music Festival (facebook.com).
An online auction on [https://www.biddingforgood.com/LWR4AC will run in conjunction with the music festival's broadcast and features a complete beauty package, music tech, one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork, including an original painting by Juliette Leong (a 4-year-old prodigy artist as seen on Rachel Ray) big screen memorabilia, and more.
The upcoming Ladies Who Rock For a Cause 2021 Global Music Festival is presented by PreSonus, Smart Source, Diamond Discovery, and sponsored by TMS Yoga and others.
Since 2015, LADIES WHO ROCK FOR A CAUSE events have benefited cancer patients, siblings with Duchene's Muscular Dystrophy, house fire victims, and more. They have supported other causes such as "The Sunshine Foundation," the "Coalition Against Trafficking of Women," and "Christine's Hope For Children." For more information about this 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, event details, to purchase tickets or donate, please visit https://www.ladieswhorock4acause.org/ All donations to Ladies Who Rock For A Cause are tax-deductible.
