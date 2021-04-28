LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What happens when the festival run is over? For many filmmakers, nothing happens. The film they've labored over has been screened, and those who didn't see it will have to find it in another festival. That is, after the filmmaker does the legwork of getting it into another festival. And promoting it. And hoping that their gem finally (finally!) catches a distributor or sales agent's eye.
But what if these films were more readily accessible? What if the window of opportunity for viewers, journalists, and distributors opened more often? What if Festivals could champion a curated selection of films for years to come? Audiences would have the opportunity—now, or a year from now—to see films they missed, share films they loved, and discover new titles curated and presented by the Festival, and filmmakers would have the benefit of people seeing and talking about their film— as well as a consistent revenue stream.
"When Film Festivals like Lady Filmmakers expand their reach by developing a year-round streaming channel of curated, festival-quality films," says Benjamin Oberman, Founder and CEO of Film Festival Flix, "a multitude of wonderful things happen. First, more people, in more places get to see these truly great films that they might have otherwise missed. Second, filmmakers are given the opportunity for increased exposure, increased support, and increased, continual revenue through our clear-cut, filmmaker-forward payout plan. Third, viewers are offered a specially-curated selection of content in a world of exponentially expanding and overwhelming options. The Festival channel makes it possible to spend your viewing time watching rather than searching."
With over 150 filmmakers participating in the Lady Filmmakers Channel programming, and more being added, a rich and diverse library of features, documentaries, and shorts—made by women— will be available to channel subscribers at their leisure. Lady Filmmakers is also planning extra features, like a series of Script 2 Screen videos that pair a clip of a channel film alongside corresponding storyboards or script pages.
The Lady Filmmakers Channel is available on Film Festival Flix beginning May 1st. For only $4.99 a month the channel will feature between five and ten programs, plus series, each month within the channel subscription. The complete library will be available to viewers to rent individual films at any time. The monthly recommended content will be featured, but with the option to rent anything they may have missed, the viewing experience remains stress-free.
To subscribe to the Lady Filmmakers Channel, and see more channels, film collections, and virtual film festivals offered by Film Festival Flix, visit https://FilmFestivalFlix.com.
*Please attribute authorship to Film Festival Flix or Amber Davis Johnson, and/ or cite this release as a source in your writing.
Media Contact
Amber Davis Johnson, Film Festival Flix, 4062077468, Amber@FilmFestivalFlix.com
SOURCE Film Festival Flix