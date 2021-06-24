ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brocket Parsons, Lady Gaga's keyboard Player has agreed to perform a set with Kelly Bowlin and The Beale Street Players, a local Alt-Country act on Friday July 9th at the iconic Coach House in San Juan Capistrano.
Parsons has played on four world tours and on almost every TV show you could imagine – Saturday Night Live, Kimmel, Fallon, Oprah, the American Music Awards, Grammys. The Super Bowl, and Madison Square Garden six times. He also designed and built the world's first circular keyboard controller, the "Brockettship", used by him on the Lady Gaga The Born This Way Ball 2012-2013 and the 2013-2014 ArtPop tours. The PianoArc "Brockettship" has performed in across the world, starting in Seoul, South Korea in May 2012.
PianoArc's cameo appearance during Superbowl LI captured Brockett Parsons performance on the Brock360 and brought their server to a halt – something they were sheepishly proud of – being honored at the magnitude of inquiry from around the world.
After snapping up millions of views and more than 150,000 followers for playing his one-of-a-kind keyboard on Instagram, Parsons dropped his very first solo album, The Brockettship, on Modern Icon/Ropeadope Records, featuring 15 original songs that fuse jazz, hip hop, new wave, rock, and pop.
The Coach House is located at 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano CA, 92675. Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased at the Coach House Box Office or online at: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/kelly-bowlin-the-beale-the-coach-house-tickets/11009275?pl=coach
This has been provided by Mary Collier, manager for Kelly Bowlin and The Beale Street Players. Mary has been the band manager since June 2003
