CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LafargeHolcim in the US introduced CementDirect, an innovative digital solution that transforms the cement delivery process and its associated paperwork for ready mix producers. CementDirect is being rolled out across the United States to LafargeHolcim cement customers.
The app- and web-based solution is engineered to improve the customer experience. CementDirect enables ready-mix producers to sign off on deliveries, monitor real-time load delivery statuses and access bills of lading, proof of delivery and historical shipping documents 24/7, all in one place.
"More than ever, ready-mix producers are operating under significant constraints. CementDirect allows for easier access to delivery information and removes the daily burden of managing and storing paper," said Kristin Beck, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at LafargeHolcim in the US. "In times when heightened safety protocols are so important, going paperless with CementDirect promotes health and safety," she added.
"When we set out to create our digital tools, we always strive to create something that makes a real difference for those who use our products. There are so many opportunities to improve our industry, but for us, the key to success is focusing on simplicity and solving real challenges that exist in the market," said Patrick Cleary, Senior Vice President of Sales, Cement at LafargeHolcim in the US.
New users can download the CementDirect app in their smartphone's app store and register in the app or through the DirectAccess customer portal.
CementDirect's release follows the successful introduction of ConcreteDirect, which has resulted in more than 100,000 hours of customer time saved and more than half a million touchless deliveries.
