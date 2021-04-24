BRISTOL, Conn., April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With outlooks improving for the park's 175th Birthday Season, park management wishes to hire an additional 900 seasonal Team Members to expand operating schedules closer to pre-pandemic standards. To do so, starting hourly pay rates for certain positions requiring an adult (at least 18 years old or graduating high school seniors) will now make $15 an hour at Lake Compounce and be eligible for a variety of perks and bonuses. New this spring, new and returning seasonal Team Members will receive a complimentary 2021 Basic Season Pass for themselves and up to three members of their immediate family as long as they apply and complete the hiring process by May 10.
"All signs point to an unforgettable summer, so we're stepping up our recruitment efforts to attract great candidates and deliver amazing experiences for our guests," says Lake Compounce General Manager, Larry Gorneault, Jr. "We can't wait to get people back to work, and back to fun!"
Positions are available in all departments, with the parks' primary focus on Lifeguards, Ride Operators, and Food & Beverage staff. In addition to the new pay rates and sign-on Season Passes, Team Members receive discounts on dining and retail, advancement and bonus opportunities based on performance, and invitations to team-building activities such as parties and movie nights.
All three parks will continue their commitment to the health and safety of Guests and Team Members by following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, State of Connecticut Department of Health, and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries. In-person interviews and orientations will be conducted with facial coverings, social distancing, and strict adherence to indoor capacity limitations. Team Members returning from prior years will be able to participate in online orientations.
Those interested can apply online at http://www.LakeCompounce.com/Employment. Lake Compounce's 175th Birthday season begins Saturday, May 8, with the unveiling of their massive transformation and Passholder Appreciation.
About Lake Compounce and Palace Entertainment
Lake Compounce is New England's premier family theme and waterpark and is located in Bristol, CT. Featuring over 50 rides, shows, and attractions, Lake Compounce is the oldest continuously operating amusement park in North America, celebrating its 175th year.
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States and is owned by Parques Reunidos. Palace Entertainment owns and operates 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states, offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions, and educational experiences.
