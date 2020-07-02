LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics and cheer. A top economic driver in Georgia, the 1,300 acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world’s largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once.