ATLANTA, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePoint Sports, the nation's premier youth sports destination, will "host" their first esports event July 17-19. The play-at-home tournament, the LakePoint Sports NBA2K Classic powered by EGF (Electronic Gaming Federation), will bring competitive athletes 13-and-over together to battle on the virtual court.
"This will be new for us as we "host" an event that is not physically on our property. We look forward to eventually having these competitors on-site as a natural and exciting complement to our existing youth sports tournaments, showcases, camps, clinics and events," said Mark M. O'Brien, president and CEO, LakePoint Sports. "Partnering with industry leader EGF will further amplify LakePoint Sports' ability to engage youth athletes with virtual sports beyond our traditional LakePoint Sports campus experience."
"EGF's vision is to power the world's amateur esports ecosystem for players and fans," said Tyler Schrodt, founder of EGF. "LakePoint Sports is a mecca for youth sports focused on the player experience. We're excited and proud to bring esports to LakePoint Sports' players and to empower their new access to competition."
LakePoint Sports NBA2K Classic will be streamed on twitch.tv/officialEGF, facebook.com/officialEGF, and youtube.com/egftv.
Additional details on the LakePoint Sports NBA2K Classic powered by EGF include:
- Tournament game play will be held online on July 17-19, and will feature a round-robin stage guaranteeing multiple NBA2K 20 matches.
- Leading players proceed to a single elimination championship stage.
- Prizes will include a Hyperice prize pack.
To learn more about the LakePoint Sports NBA2K Classic powered by EGF, please visit LakePointSports.com/nba2k-classic/.
About LakePoint Sports
LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics and cheer. A top economic driver in Georgia, the 1,300 acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. In addition, the campus features eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three lake wakeboarding park. Based in greater Atlanta, the LakePoint Sports campus attracts more than 1 million visitors a year, creating nearly $100 million in annual economic impact. LakePoint Sports is the official home to the training camp of the Harlem Globetrotters, and partners with Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and PlaySight Interactive. For more information, visit LakePointSports.com
About Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF)
EGF is the official governing body for collegiate D-1, high school and youth amateur esports leagues inspired by the best aspects of traditional sports to create opportunities for students and schools to engage and advance. In addition to the EGFC D-I league and invitationals, in 2019, EGF announced the 2020 Walt Disney World® EGF High School National Championship as part of a five year collaboration with Walt Disney World®. For more information please visit egf.gg, follow @officialEGF on TW, IG, FB and Twitch or contact info@egf.gg.
