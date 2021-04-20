BATON ROUGE, La., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, today announced that the company will honor teachers and educators across its national digital billboard network in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, taking place May 3-7.
Beginning today through May 6th, anyone wishing to submit a teacher can visit LamarLovesTeachers.com and complete a form. During the week of May 3rd, Lamar will display images and names of teachers on digital billboards in the regions where they work and reside on a rotating basis. The campaign will run in 86 markets across the country.
"Teachers have always been vital to our children and our communities, but never more so than during this past year," said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company. "Through the #LamarLovesTeachers campaign, we are privileged to use our national digital billboard network to honor, appreciate and praise the many deserving educators across our country who we hope will be excited to see their name and picture on a Lamar digital billboard in their community."
For more information and to submit a teacher for the #LamarLovesTeachers campaign, please visit LamarLovesTeachers.com.
About Lamar Advertising Company:
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays. Please feel free to explore our website http://www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.
Media Contact
Allie McAlpin, Lamar Advertising Company, +1 3035484933, amcalpin@lamar.com
SOURCE Lamar Advertising Company