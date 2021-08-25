PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serial entrepreneur and land developer, Parminder Singh Mangat, also known as Tony, has added producer to his resume. Mangat has invested more than $1 million to produce the new television series, "And They Occupied Me," through his company, The Mangat Group. Mangat is best known for his future development of a field hockey stadium and sports complex in Glendale, Ariz. and the sale of his 214-acre Buckeye, Ariz. property to KORE Power for the new KOREplex facility.
"This project is very important to me," says Mangat. "Our goal is to reveal the truth and stop the violence we continue to see today. With so much hate in our world, it's important we learn to respect human rights. My hope is that in watching this eye-opening series, people will learn to live life to the fullest and live it proudly."
"And They Occupied Me" shares an untold perspective about Operation Blue Star, an Indian military action that removed the Sikh Damdami Taksal leader Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The eight-episode series will take place in the days leading up to the attack, between May 25 and June 10, 1984.
Filmmaker Surinder Singh penned the script, which is based on different survivor accounts and intelligence support. Surinder also co-directed alongside Malkiat Singh, Samar Singh Chouhan and Chen Wang. Grammy-nominated John Anthony composed the score.
"It's taken me two years to research and write this script," said Surinder Singh. "Parminder and I have both been personally affected by the events that took place in 1984. It's time our truth is exposed. I am honored to be a part of a project that for the first time in television history, features the stories of more than fifteen survivors from the massacre."
The eight-episode series will be released on Amazon on October 31 on video-on-demand, for $2 an episode. The series will be available in three languages; English, Hindi and Punjabi, and will be available in all international markets.
For more information about "And They Occupied Me," please visit http://www.atomseries.com. For more information about The Mangat Group, please visit http://www.mangatgroupinvestment.com.
ABOUT THE MANGAT GROUP
The Mangat Group is a Glendale-based trucking company, land development company, and film production company founded by Tony Mangat. With zero real estate experience, Mangat first began developing storage centers and truck stops in Arizona, as he himself is a truck driver. He was very successful and quickly began to grow his portfolio, now owning roughly 1,000 acres in the Phoenix metro area. He is a philanthropist and is passionate about giving back to his community.
