MONTREAL, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LANDR Audio launches Revisions, a new Mastering feature that enables musicians to refine their mastered tracks with greater precision to get closer to their creative vision. With Revisions, artists can fine-tune EQ, loudness, sibilance, and distortion without needing in-depth knowledge of mastering or audio engineering (https://www.landr.com/en/online-audio-mastering/).
"From the beginning, our mission has been to make professional-quality mastering accessible and affordable for all musicians. With Revisions, the goal was to bring the experience closer to working with a mastering engineer, and to give seasoned creators the additional tools they need to personalize their sound," said Pascal Pilon, CEO and co-founder of LANDR. "The quality was already there. But now artists can communicate with the mastering engine and actually give it feedback. Revisions is about giving our users more control to make tweaks instantly and without compromise."
Revisions provides industry pros with the necessary customization options their workflow demands, while still being accessible enough to be used by hobbyists. To strike the right balance, LANDR connected with top producers and songwriters like Anton Göransson (Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly), Marlon Barrow (Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign) and Tom Kahre (Kid Cudi, Pusha T) to get their feedback and ensure that the feature met their needs.
"Love the new Revisions feature!! Crucial to be able to go back in and dial in my masters exactly how I hear them in my head." ‒ Tom Kahre, Producer/Engineer (Kanye West, Big Sean, Linkin Park)
The Revisions feature simulates the process that artists and producers typically go through with mastering engineers before settling on a final master. The simple and easy-to-understand interface uses common terms and everyday language so that artists of all skill levels can create precise and tailored masters in minutes.
Founded in 2014, LANDR first established itself in the music industry with its pioneering AI Mastering service. The company has since expanded its offerings to include a complete creative platform for musicians, while continuing to refine and improve the mastering engine. Revisions is a testament to LANDR's ongoing commitment to helping musicians find their best sound.
