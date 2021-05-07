MONTREAL, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LANDR Audio has announced a partnership with TikTok as part of the TikTok for Developers program. LANDR is one of only four partners with early access to the new Sound Kit for TikTok. This software development kit makes it possible for users to bring audio into TikTok directly from third-party apps, including LANDR's free browser-based beat making tool, Creator (https://samples.landr.com/creator-beatmaker).
Launched in February 2021, Creator allows artists to build an original beat in minutes using the LANDR Samples library of over 1M exclusive and royalty-free sounds. Creator automatically matches the key and BPM of samples to streamline the production process and keep artists in the creative flow. With this partnership between LANDR and TikTok, users will be able to quickly and easily upload their Creator beats to TikTok and share their music with the world in creative new ways.
"Having your original beat serve as the soundtrack to a trending TikTok challenge can launch a producer's career," said Pascal Pilon, CEO and co-founder of LANDR. "We aim to provide artists with a complete platform in which to create music, so helping them bridge the gap between music production and platforms like TikTok has been a top priority for us. The way TikTok combines creative self-expression with entertainment and community building makes this an especially exciting partnership."
While LANDR Distribution offers artists access to over 150 stores, as well as promotion and tracking tools, this partnership adds another quick and simple way to share music. With Creator, LANDR is helping artists reach new listeners and build a more direct connection with their audience. This partnership with TikTok positions Creator as an essential tool for anyone making music specifically for social media.
LANDR established itself in the industry with its pioneering AI Mastering service, but the company has since expanded its products to include a samples marketplace, distribution, creative tools, rent-to-own plugins, collaboration tools and a service marketplace. With this partnership, LANDR endeavors to provide a complete ecosystem for artists and producers.
