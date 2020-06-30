MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LANDR, the leading creative platform for musicians who want to create, master and sell music, today announced the launch of LANDR Pro Network (https://network.landr.com), a groundbreaking, end-to-end digital marketplace that enables professionals to market and manage every facet of their businesses remotely.
In addition to empowering musicians to make great music, LANDR has been offering professional services to major labels such as Atlantic, Warner Music Group, Disney Music Group and more, for years. While providing these pro services, LANDR saw an opportunity to develop a solution that enables professionals to streamline their workflows, including negotiating terms, accepting work, iterating on a project and getting paid systematically and rapidly. With LANDR Pro Network--which is free for pros to use with their existing customers--professionals can stay organized and connected with clients, never miss a deadline or delay their invoices, and open up new revenue opportunities.
"Today's professional music services are increasingly being ordered and delivered online, but very few providers are properly equipped to take advantage of this trend in an impactful way," said Pascal Pilon, founder and CEO, LANDR. "With LANDR Pro Network, we are not only helping professionals earn a better living and keep more of their earnings but also providing more equitable access to established, respected talent while bringing a huge boost of productivity at no extra cost."
Used by over three million creators, LANDR's mission is to empower musicians to create and market their work, and the Pro Network offers an industry-first solution for creators looking to find and hire professionals (including engineers, producers, session musicians, songwriters/composers, designers, etc.) so they can collaborate in-platform and keep their content secure and private. The Pro Network further empowers musicians by:
- Giving access to creation and collaboration services (i.e. mixing and mastering, session musicians) in addition to marketing tools like cover art design and social media promotion.
- Providing emerging talent with mentoring services by top-tier professionals so they can develop and nurture their skills and specialties.
- Normalizing what musicians should expect to earn or spend in each of these engagements by transparently listing prices, a first in the industry.
- Helping professionals grow and keep more of their earnings--LANDR only earns revenues when it introduces a customer to a professional and they accept an engagement.
- Professionals will also share in revenue when their customers buy other LANDR services.
- Offering operational tools to easily manage client relationships including delegation, workflow, contracts, billing and reviews and includes integrated video chat for 1:1 communication.
- Video chat is critical, as it enables pros to talk to potential clients before accepting an engagement or collaborate face-to-face on an existing project.
- Enabling them to create stylized, customizable profile pages that provide background on their expertise, genre specialization, recent work, affiliates, credit, creative services, endorsements and more.
The Pro Network marketplace features a curated list of professionals at the top of their respective fields who are available to hire, including: Howie Weinberg, 15x Grammy Award-Winning mastering engineer; Steve Levine, BBC radio show host and the former producer of Culture Club and the Clash; Eric "Boots" Greene, professional drummer who has worked with Jay-Z, Jill Scott, Patti LaBelle, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Common, and Cardi B; Kory Welty, recording engineer and mix engineer who has worked with Justin Bieber, Brody Brown, Skrillex, Usher and Poo Bear; Anton Guronsann, producer and songwriter, known for his work with Social House, Icona Pop, Shy Martin and Fifth Harmony; Tessa Niles, singer who has worked with The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Tom Jones, The Police, David Bowie and Eric Clapton; and many more.
"LANDR Pro Network marks one of the biggest shifts for music professionals at all stages of their careers that I've seen," said Howie Weinberg. "Having been in the industry for over 30 years, I believe that this marketplace is truly the future of music and will give more musicians more opportunities to create and distribute their music."
ABOUT LANDR
LANDR empowers musicians to create and get heard. As a pioneer in big data and machine learning for the music industry, LANDR provides over 3.2 million independent artists and labels with a single space to learn about, collaborate on, create, master, release and monetize music online. Since launching in 2014, LANDR has consistently built tools that level the playing field for musicians, combining into a self-serve platform that is affordable and invaluable at every stage of the music creation lifecycle. To learn more about LANDR, visit https://landr.com.