GRANADA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotorGospel Ministries is pleased to welcome LAPD Deputy Chief Al Labrada to Irwindale Dragstrip on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 as the latest celebrity guest driver in their anti-street-racing campaign. By competing in MotorGospel Ministries Cadet Race Team car, DC Labrada joins both luminaries such as Mayor John Lewis of La Mirada, and rehabilitated street racers that were arrested and sentenced to community service in MotorGospel Ministries anti-street-racing program. His pit crew will consist of Cadets from LAPD Rampart Division under the supervision of 5-time champion Aaron Schwartzbart and LAPD Youth Service Officers Regenia Andrews and Larry Covington.
Neil Newman and his Shoot Cut Deliver team will be filming DC Labrada's track debut for MotorGospel Ministries latest anti-street-racing video. The partnership between Newman and Schwartzbart has resulted in more than 20 documentary shorts since 2006. Together, the two have garnered countless laurels and reached millions with the anti-street-racing message.
Schwartzbart is quick to recognize LAPD Rampart Captain Al Lopez and Sergeant Marcela Garcia for bold innovation in building bridges between the LAPD and the community. They opened the door to MotorGospel Ministries After School Auto Shop Club at Rampart Station and this led to the introduction of DC Labrada as a guest driver at the track.
In operation since 2001, MotorGospel Ministries successful anti-street-racing program has had robust support from LA City Councilmember John Lee and has been featured in multiple media outlets including CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox 11, Spectrum One, Sky News, Good Life TV, Hip Hop Weekly, the Daily News and the OC Register.
Founder Aaron Schwartzbart left the space program in 2012 after 28 years as a rocket scientist to devote full time to the ministry. With degrees in physics and theology, he is a 5-time champion race car driver and an ordained minister. Schwartzbart and the cadre of motorsports professionals supporting him volunteer their time so the anti-street-racing program can be offered at neither cost to the taxpayers nor the LAPD.
For more information, contact Officer Larry Covington at 31347@lapd.online, 213-484-3072 or Tere Schwartzbart at motorgospel@gmail.com, 818.620.7132.
