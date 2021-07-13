NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaRose Jazz Club, a staple in the Historic Germantown section of Philadelphia with such greats as Tony Williams, Bill Cosby, Nathan Ingram & World Soul Choir just to name a few!
The legendary director, writer & producer Nolbert Brown Jr. whose resume' includes writing for All in the Family, The Jeffersons and stage plays such as Bubbling Brown Sugar, The Life Story of Mahalia Jackson and the Life Story of Marvin Gaye and a top notch Restauranteur have merged to bring you, LaRose Total Experience, Bleu Soul, Jazz, Live!
Coming out of the Covid 19 storm, this New York style venue will feature jazz, soul, theater and a new menu reviving this long awaited icon in Philadelphia. This has been a much needed breath of fresh air for the Philadelphia entertainment scene.
For the opening, Brown says, "A Warm Night in the Summer" with a tribute to the soulful hits of Natalie Cole and her father Nat King Cole, featuring singer, actress "Lisay." Nolbert Brown thought that it would be "befitting" to open with this tribut since "Larose Jazz Club" has been and seen so many greats in the last 25yrs! What better way to re-open "anew" than with a tribute to Natilie Cole and her father Nat King Cole!
Next is the most anticipated soulful sounds of Candace Woodson. Candace Woodson, has the number one hit on the UK soul charts, "Midas Touch". Brown says, she has a very smooth jazz like melodic voice of the likes of Phillis Hymen. She will perform in October from her world wide tour.
Soul Train, the stage play is scheduled in October for several evenings of the "hippest trip in America!"
In November Mr. Brown will feature Cherrelle, Miki Howard and Tony Terry, Just to name a few! Dates TBD.
TV and stage is honored for the first time ever in this holiday season, "The top ten playwrights, directors and producers," of international and national theater:
1. Tyler Perry
2. Nolbert Brown Jr.
3. Michael Baisden
4. Shelly Garrett
5. Lorraine Hansberry
6. David Talbert
7. William F. Brown
8. Marc Connelly
9. Peggy Elliot
10. Norman Lear
We will celebrate them and their work. Donnie Simpson says, "Bravo!"
Media Contact
Nolbert Brown Jr., Suntan Entertainment, 800-217-8185, Thedirectornbj@gmail.com
SOURCE LaRose Jazz Club