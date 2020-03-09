SANDY, Utah, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies (LHM Group) today announced proactive and preventative measures its businesses have implemented to minimize for employees, customers and guests their risk of potential exposure to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus). A companywide working group has been formed to monitor and address the ongoing situation.
"Our mission is to enrich lives by providing world-class and memorable shared experiences, and in doing so, the health and safety of our employees and stakeholders are paramount," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. "Therefore, we have asked each of our businesses, including automotive dealerships, theatre complexes, sporting and entertainment venues, and our office buildings to ensure we have clean and sanitized workplaces and common areas. We will strive to operate effectively and ensure that our essential services continue uninterrupted."
To protect against the spread of viruses and bacteria, including Coronavirus, employees and guests are encouraged to exercise the preventative measures recommended by public health authorities, such as frequent hand washing, coughing and sneezing into the elbow or tissue, and paying attention to signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus.
"We have asked our employees, and would extend the same invitation to our guests and customers, that if they are feeling ill, especially if they have any of the documented symptoms of the Coronavirus, that they exercise caution and delay visiting our places of businesses until they are symptom-free," said Starks.
The Group is working closely with government authorities, sports leagues, and business affiliates to not only understand and follow the most current public health guidelines and recommendations but to identify and implement appropriate best practices.
- High-contact surfaces, such as door handles, and high-use areas, such as bathrooms and common rooms, are being sanitized multiple times daily.
- Particular emphasis is being placed on disinfecting high-traffic areas such as box offices and retail stores.
- Additional hand sanitizing dispensers have been purchased and placed at business entry points, and bathroom soap dispensers are well-stocked and operational.
- Increased signage and information, including recommended hygiene practices, are posted in visible areas for greater awareness.
In addition to the increased cleaning and sanitization practices at each of the business locations, the LHM Group has issued travel guidelines and personal hygiene recommendations for its associates. Employees have been asked to suspend all non-essential business trips and use technology as a suitable alternative. Those who travel outside of the United States for personal reasons have been asked to abide by all U.S. government advisories, alerts and guidance, and are directed to self-quarantine as appropriate.
