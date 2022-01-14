DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last Look Consulting Group, a company specializing in sales team training, welcomes current and prospective clients to explore its newly launched website https://www.lastlookconsultinggroup.com/.
To better assist clients, the website was created for visitors to seamlessly learn about Last Look Consulting Group and Mitch Zelman, the founder of the company. Visitors can learn more about the company's services, Last Look's mission statement, and Zelman's community involvement.
The website's homepage describes the benefits of Lask Look Consulting Group's sales training program and provides a short bio of Mitchel Zelman.
Philanthropy is one of the core values of Last Look Consulting Group and Zelman himself. In 2014, Mitch Zelman was the top fundraiser for the Ironman Florida, benefiting the Children's Tumor Foundation. And in 2016, Zelman was the top fundraiser for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, which also benefited the Children's Tumor Foundation.
Founder Mitch Zelman hopes the new website will attract a large audience of consultants and businesses looking for mentorship and training in brokerage, consulting, and mentorship in order to help trainees forge strong long-term relationships with buyers.
"We're excited to help people unleash their sales potential to build better, long-lasting relationships with customers and learn strategies for consistently maximizing sales," said Mitchel Zelman.
The mission of Last Look Consulting Group is to provide sales team training that increases motivation, meaningful professional and personal development, and results for sellers by creating lasting relationships and differentiated value for customers.
More about Last Look Consulting Group:
Last Look Consulting is based on the idea of being personable and developing relationships between the salesperson and customer. All things being equal, most customers buy from people they share a bond with or take a liking to, so if a buyer has built a relationship with a seller and wants to do business with them, the buyer will give the seller a "last look" advantage to come back with a more competitive offer as a courtesy.
For more information about Last Look Consulting Group or to request a consultation, call 954-913-7673 or visit https://www.lastlookconsultinggroup.com/.
