PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced today that Srinand Ramachandra joined the firm as Onsite Growth Leader.
Srinand comes to LatentView with more than ten years of experience advising data-driven decisions across the retail, healthcare, and travel sectors. As a data science expert, he has helped arm Fortune 500 executives with analytics-driven tools to optimize their business processes.
"Srinand's background in data science and his expertise in relationship management across several verticals, makes him an invaluable asset to the LatentView team," said Shalabh, Chief Growth Officer, LatentView Analytics. "Our clients are searching for unique solutions to their most pressing challenges. Srinand's ability to provide data-backed insights as an integrated part of the team will help our clients stay competitive in a rapidly-expanding digital market."
Prior to joining LatentView, Srinand served as a senior analytics manager for Mu Sigma where he developed and improved analytical processes focused on continuous growth for enterprise clients.
"As the need to employ data to inform decisions continues to be essential for global companies to stay competitive, my goal is to empower executives to see the big picture -- as well as implement tactics tailored to their unique needs," said Srinand Ramchandra. "I look forward to joining the analytics advisory and assessment team at LatentView and playing a role executing enterprise-wide digital transformation for our clients."
For more information about how your businesses can excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics, visit http://www.latentview.com.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 600 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
