PRINCETON, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced today that Subhash Deshapogu joined the firm as Retail Delivery Leader.
Deshapogu brings more than 10 years of experience in leading advanced analytics teams, B2B client acquisition, and strategic sales enablement. He has a proven track record of helping retail clients target customers and drive incremental revenue by managing cross-functional teams that create continuous value through a combination of analytics and consulting.
"The continued digital disruption happening in retail requires brands to adapt, and analytics is critical to understand shifting consumer behavior and preferences," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics. "Subhash's deep experience helping e-commerce brands leverage analytics to drive a competitive advantage will be a great asset as we continue scaling our retail team and expertise."
Prior to joining LatentView, Deshapogu was Director of Analytics at Quantic Global LTD where he led the firm's pharma and retail verticals. He was instrumental in building an advanced analytics practice and acquiring new clients. Previously, Deshapogu held analytics leadership and data science roles with Shoppers Stop, Sunrise Systems, and Vodafone.
"Having built and led advanced analytics practices from the ground up, I understand that clients are looking for more than an execution partner," said Deshapogu. "True business value is driven by a combination of both strategic and tactical decision making, and I look forward to helping our clients drive superior growth by mapping and working hand in hand across their entire analytics journey."
For more information about how your businesses can excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics, visit http://www.latentview.com.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 600 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
