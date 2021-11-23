SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezPaycheck 2021 payroll software has just been updated with the 2021 W2 and W3 tax forms. Halfpricesoft.com developers have released this new version with no additional cost to current 2021 customers.
"ezPaycheck 2021 was just updated and released with the latest 2021 W2 and W3 forms for new and current 2021 customers." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
The easy to use and inexpensive graphical interface allows customers to print paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms all within one software application. Please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for further details and trial version.
Features in the latest release of ezPaycheck 2021 payroll software include:
- Updated with W2 and W3 forms for year 2021 tax filing.
- Supports differential pay rates within the company
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods
- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks
- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre-printed forms required)
- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network version for multiple users (additional cost)
In addition to the new W2 and W3 forms, the update includes compatibility with Windows 11 for customers. It is also compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 9, Vista, 7, XP and other Windows computers. This software can also run on both 32-bit or 64-bit computers.
Priced at $119.00 per calendar year (single installation), (currently 79.00 for 2021 and only 159.00 0 for 2021-2022 bundle single user combo version)ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business owner.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com