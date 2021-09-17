WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2021. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

 "We are proud to recognize companies who support programs encouraging training, mentorship, and promotion for Latinas through the LATINA Style 50 Report," says Robert Bard, CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "We are honored to recognize Johnson & Johnson as our Company of the Year. Johnson & Johnson has not only proudly delivered solutions to address the world's most urgent healthcare needs but has developed and supported Latina talent to their highest rank, including Ms. Jacqueline Maestri, VP, Global Services and Enterprise Transformations. Congratulations Johnson & Johnson for reaching the very top of our report."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2021 report are based on 2020 data. 

The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in February 2022 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

2021 LATINA Style Top 50 Companies 



1.  Johnson & Johnson

2.  Accenture   

3.  Bank of America 

4.  Marriott International, Inc.

5.  CVS Health 

6.  New York Life 

7.  Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

8.  Nationwide  

9.  Wells Fargo & Company 

10.  USAA   

11.  Raytheon Technologies

12.  Stellantis   

13.  Colgate-Palmolive 

14.  General Motors Company

15.  Aflac Incorporated   

16.  Merck 

17.  Intel

18.  State Farm

19.  Comerica Bank

20.  Ford Motor Company

21.  Morgan Stanley 

22.  Kaiser Permanente

23.  Hilton 

24.  Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

25.  MetLife, Inc.

26.  3M Company   

27.  Northern Trust 

28.  PenFed Credit Union

29.  McKesson Corporation

30.  Los Alamos National Laboratory

31.  Fannie Mae 

32.  Sodexo 

33.  Dallas Fort Worth International Airport 

34.  The Coca-Cola Company 

35.  State Street Corporation 

36.  JCPenney  

37.  Essilor of America 

38.  Conagra Brands 

39.  McCormick & Company 

40.  Cardinal Health 

41.  CarMax 

42.  Office Depot   

43.  Asurion 

44.  Consolidated Edison, Inc. 

45.  Pacific Gas & Electric Company 

46.  American Airlines 

47.  Rackspace Technology   

48.  NEXCOM Enterprise 

49.  Army & Air Force Exchange Service 

50.  Claro Enterprise Solutions

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit www.latinastyle.com.

CONTACT:  Media - Gloria Romano-Barrera

Gloria@latinastyle.com

Director of Corporate Relations: Beana Ramirez 

beana.d@latinastyle.com

