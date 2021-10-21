PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) today announced a new partnership with Facebook, specifically the Boost with Facebook and Facebook Elevate program to accelerate the digital transformation of Latino-owned businesses. Through LBAN's extensive network and understanding of Latino-owned businesses combined with resources from Facebook, this partnership will offer critical education and resources to Latinx entrepreneurs to compete in a digital world.
"We're proud to partner with LBAN and support their crucial work to provide learning and growth opportunities to Latina and Latino-owned businesses. LBAN understands the importance of storytelling for businesses to scale, and Facebook looks forward to supporting their network of entrepreneurs by helping them drive their narrative and providing unique training opportunities. We're excited to share the unique perspective of Latinx business owners through our work with LBAN." - Diana Doukas, Manager Economic Impact
Boost with Facebook's and Facebook's Elevate programs support enables LBAN to enhance its Ecosystem Development efforts, which provides ongoing growth pathways, access to continuous education, resources, and networks to 800 alumni of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Education (SLEI-Ed) Scaling Program. In early 2022 LBAN will launch a Digital Transformation Program. The pandemic stressed many businesses, especially those that relied on in-person interaction. Companies need to shift strategies by bolstering their e-commerce for products or providing programming and other services online. The Digital Transformation Program will provide education and generate actionable steps for participants to increase their digital presence and grow their client base in an increasingly digital world. "We are excited to provide Latino-owned businesses resources that will maximize their online effectiveness and exposure," says Jennifer Garcia, COO of LBAN. "Facebook brings content to extend the impact of our ecosystem development efforts."
About Boost with Facebook
In 2011, Facebook launched the Boost with Facebook initiative to help educate small business owners about the tools that can help them find success on our platform. We're inspired by what small businesses have been able to do using Facebook, but we want to do more—particularly for those who are transitioning to careers that require more digital skills, and for those that are now taking their business completely online. That's why we have launched the digital Boost with Facebook program, which services cities across the US in an effort to help US small businesses grow, and to equip more people with the digital skills they need to compete in the new economy.
About Facebook Elevate
Facebook Elevate supports Black and Latinx & Hispanic businesses, creators, leaders, students, job seekers and nonprofits on their path to success. Our community and learning platform is designed to increase economic success by providing marketing education, mentorship, and support. Elevate is dedicated to amplifying Black and Latinx/Hispanic communities, and the creators who are cultivating impassioned communities, the entrepreneurs that stand on the shoulders of those who pioneered paths before them, and the next generation of Black and Latinx/Hispanic professionals who will increase economic empowerment through employment and innovation. All of the support Elevate offers is 100% free, to reduce barriers and increase access for members in the communities we serve.
About Latino Business Action Network
LBAN makes America stronger by empowering Latino entrepreneurs to grow large businesses through entrepreneurship research, education, and networks. LBAN's three priorities are research, education, and ecosystem development. Victor Arias, Jr. is Chairman of the Board, Professor Jerry I. Porras, Chairman Emeritus, and Arturo Cazares, CEO. Learn more: http://www.lban.us
About Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Research Program
SLEI operates a research program that explores and expands knowledge of the Latino entrepreneurial segment of the U.S. economy through research, knowledge dissemination, and facilitated collaboration. The program, jointly supported by LBAN and Stanford GSB's Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, conducts an annual national survey to assess the current state of U.S. Latino entrepreneurship and is curating a significant panel of Latino entrepreneurs to enable longitudinal research to understand trends over time.
About Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Education Scaling Program
SLEI also operates an education program (SLEI-Ed) as a collaboration between Stanford GSB Executive Education and LBAN. It is an opportunity designed for U.S. Latino business owners who generate more than $1 million in annual gross revenues or have raised at least $500,000 of external funding. This seven-week immersive program provides business owners with education, enhanced networks, personal mentorship, and a better understanding of accessing and managing capital to scale their businesses. The program has more than 720 SLEI-Ed Alumni from 31 states and Puerto Rico who collectively generate over $4.0 billion in annual gross revenue.
