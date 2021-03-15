LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On March 15, 2021 LatinX21, the world's only Latin-centric video sharing platform, will launch "Mi Cuento, the LatinX21 Immigration Project." The initiative was developed to give face to the innumerable Latinx and Hispanic families who have settled in the United States throughout history.
The project encourages people residing in the United States, with roots in any of the world's 21 Spanish-speaking countries, to video and upload their personal story of how they, their family or someone they know settled here.
While the Mi Cuento project will continue throughout 2021, video submissions received by June 15, 2021 will be eligible to win a $1000 first prize. Videos can be as simple as an iPhone narrative, as elaborate as a professional production, edited interviews of family members, or even animation. Creativity is encouraged but memorializing these important stories is key.
A panel of judges and members of LatinX21 who can vote with "Likes" for their favorite submissions will determine the winner. Membership to LatinX21.com is free, so recruiting friends and family to sign up and vote will bolster content creators' chance of winning.
"As the daughter of Latinx/Hispanic immigrants I want to demonstrate how much our people contribute to America," said Dinah Perez, founder of LatinX21. "By pushing back against the negative stereotypes of immigrants, I hope to foster a culture of tolerance and inclusivity for them and their progeny. Celebrating the lives, artistry and traditions of the peoples of Spanish-speaking cultures has always been the goal of the platform and this project is a great way for people express pride in their personal stories."
About LatinX21
Created by Dinah Perez, an entertainment lawyer of Cuban and Spanish descent, LatinX21 is an online destination embracing all 21 Spanish-speaking countries by providing a platform to view and share Latinx-centric entertainment, information, and experiences. LatinX21 aims to become the premier network where bilingual, bicultural Latinx can engage online, and the diverse global community can be seen, heard, inspired, and entertained.
