HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time of crisis in the City of Angels and around the globe, the world famous Laugh Factory in Hollywood is offering free live streaming of stand-up comedy on its YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLaughFactory.
"Everyone knows laughter is healing, and we need it now, more than ever," says Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "Comedians are Doctors of the soul, and while many people are confined to their homes during this aggravating pandemic, we're hoping to bring some contagious comedy and relief from the daily diet of depressing news."
The live streaming began this week and will continue every day at 2 pm PST with well-known comedians until the shut down and quarantine is over. Some of the comedians who will be participating are Jay Mohr, Craig Robinson, and many, many more. Here's a link to a live streaming clip:
https://vimeo.com/400707962/f2df6403ed
"In a time of so much fear and uncertainty, there has never been a greater need for comedy," Los Angeles City 4th District Councilmember David E. Ryu said. "We have so much sobering news being thrown at us each day, we forget how important it is to take time for ourselves, to value what we have, and to laugh. Laughter is a force that brings us together, even when we are apart, and the Laugh Factory's daily live stream is an incredible way to create the shared experience we all could use right now. Thank you to Jamie Masada for your leadership and for keeping us laughing."
This production will be in strict compliance with the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Governor of California.
About the Laugh Factory Since the launch of its flagship club in Hollywood in 1979, the Laugh Factory has established itself as a global comedy brand. The Laugh Factory YouTube channel has over 1.1 million subscribers and over 482 million views.
