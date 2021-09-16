WARWICK, R.I., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launch Entertainment ("Launch" or the "Company"), a leading operator and franchisor of innovative, year-round family entertainment centers, is proud to announce its recent partnership with Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak"). The investment from Silver Oak positions Launch for rapid expansion across the U.S.
Founded in 2012 by Rob and Erin Arnold, Launch offers a differentiated family entertainment center experience with a wide variety of attractions and amenities for all ages including XP Arena, ninja courses, laser tag, bowling, trampolines, premium food and beverage, and more.
"We decided as a company to view last year's challenges as an opportunity to plan for Launch's future. We used the downtime to refine our family entertainment concept and bring on an investment partner who could help fuel growth," CEO Rob Arnold stated. "The partnership with Silver Oak allows us to expand our corporate team with leading franchise professionals, evolve and innovate our brand at a more rapid pace, build on our existing momentum through franchise and corporate park development, and execute on acquisitions of other complementary family entertainment concepts."
Since the investment by Silver Oak, Launch has bolstered its infrastructure with multiple key management hires, completed four acquisitions of corporate parks and continued to build its pipeline of impressive franchisee locations across the U.S.
"We are hiring best-in-class, seasoned franchise professionals to improve the level of support for our franchisees and help us execute our growth plans," Arnold added. "We're targeting key markets with great retail sites for new corporately owned locations as well as franchised locations. If you don't have a Launch in your community yet, it won't be long!"
Silver Oak was attracted to Launch given the Company's differentiated family entertainment center concept, experienced and passionate team, and strong growth potential. Andrew Gustafson, Partner at Silver Oak, said "We are very excited to partner with Rob, Erin, Travis and the rest of the team at Launch. We believe the Company has significant white-space to grow and a unique model in the evolving family entertainment space that provides entertainment for all ages. We look forward to building upon Launch's impressive track record of growth as they look to expand with both new franchisees and corporately owned locations."
Visit http://www.launchtrampolinepark.com for more information.
For franchising information, visit launchfranchisingllc.com.
ABOUT LAUNCH FRANCHISING, LLC
Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Rob Arnold and his wife, Erin, Launch Entertainment is an innovative leader in the family entertainment industry. What started as an indoor trampoline park for kids has evolved into a year-round, all-inclusive family entertainment center featuring an XP Arena, ninja courses, climbing walls, laser tag, battle pits, bowling, giant trampoline surfaces and more. As an ideal space for kids and adults alike, Launch offers a safe and enjoyable environment for date nights, birthday parties, family events, corporate events, church outings, fundraisers, and other get-togethers. Currently, there are 29 parks open and operating in 13 states, with numerous others in various stages of development across the country.
ABOUT SILVER OAK SERVICES PARTNERS, LLC
Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry leading business, consumer and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. For more information, please visit silveroaksp.com.
