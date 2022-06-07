Husband-and-Wife Duo to Open Family Entertainment Center Franchise in Massachusetts
LEOMINSTER, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launch Entertainment, a leading operator and franchisor of innovative, year-round family entertainment centers, continues to expand its footprint in Massachusetts. Launch franchisees, Mark and Christine Emma, are currently transitioning what once housed a Toys "R" Us into the sixth Launch Entertainment location in the state. The latest family entertainment center will be located at The Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster, Massachusetts.
The city of Leominster holds a special place in Mark's heart — this is where he grew up! When Mark was younger, the city was alive with places to shop, eat, and play. Over the years, the Emmas saw the place they call home drastically changed. Businesses in the area dwindled away, either closing shop or relocating to larger cities. With slim to no options for their 12-year-old son and his friends to enjoy themselves as Mark did growing up, Mark and Christine decided it was time to make a difference and begin to revitalize the community and its businesses. They began researching business opportunities that would benefit the community and jumped at the chance to open their very own Launch Entertainment.
"We were introduced to the family entertainment center franchise when our son was seven," said Christine. "We immediately fell in love with Launch Entertainment's concept, leadership, and ability to evolve with the times. Our goal is to rekindle the city of Leominster and surrounding communities. It's a community that's been neglected for years. With Launch opening at The Mall at Whitney Field, we can provide a safe, fun, active, and inclusive environment for children, teens, parents, and grandparents to enjoy. We hope to drive significant foot traffic in the area and, in turn, help attract other businesses to invest or reinvest in our community."
Launch Entertainment, headquartered in Warwick, Rhode Island, is one of the fastest-growing family entertainment concepts in the United States. The state-of-the-art family entertainment center franchise was founded in 2012 by Rob and Erin Arnold. Launch offers a differentiated entertainment experience with a wide variety of attractions and amenities for all ages.
The Leominster location will include Launch's signature trampolines, eight lanes of bowling, XP Arena, Omni Virtual Reality, ninja course, battle pit, rock wall, x-treme dodgeball, basketball dunk lanes, a full arcade, birthday party rooms,Krave restaurant and Bar Hops beverage service, and more.
The Emma family knows the value of a fun-filled experience with a great atmosphere to celebrate birthdays, family gatherings, church events, work outings, or just a date night that everyone in the surrounding community can enjoy. Mark and Christine are planning to offer bowling and dodgeball leagues for both children and adults in the city. They also plan to host special weekly events like Toddler Time, Teen Nights, V.I.P. Time, and 21+ Nights to create an inclusive atmosphere where all residents can find a sense of community.
"We started this journey with Launch Entertainment in 2018," said Mark. "It's been a long time coming, and we are beyond excited to open our doors. Our intention is to not only make an impact on our community and those we serve but also help Leominster thrive once again. Launch will provide an outlet to countless people and create memories that will last a lifetime. We are eager to welcome guests in the Fall. I know our son can't wait."
The Leominster family entertainment center, located at 118 Commercial Rd., is slated to open in late November, just in time for the holiday season.
"The opening of our sixth location in the state of Massachusetts is yet another indication that our ongoing expansion efforts are effective," said Launch CEO Rob Arnold. "Mark and Christine have what it takes to not only become productive business owners but make a true impact in Leominster and the surrounding communities while doing so. This location will provide the entertainment the city of Leominster is yearning for and beyond. We look forward to the impact Launch will have within this community."
Launch Entertainment currently has 28 locations operating in 13 states across the nation. The rapid expansion of the family entertainment franchise continues by the hour, with numerous other locations in various stages of development.
ABOUT LAUNCH FRANCHISING, LLC
Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs Rob and Erin Arnold, Launch Entertainment is an innovative leader in the family entertainment industry. What started as an indoor trampoline park for kids has evolved into a year-round, all-inclusive family entertainment center featuring an XP Arena, ninja courses, climbing walls, laser tag, battle pits, bowling, giant trampoline surfaces, and more. As an ideal space for kids and adults alike, Launch offers a safe and enjoyable environment for date nights, birthday parties, family events, corporate events, church outings, fundraisers, and other get-togethers. Currently, there are 28 parks open and operating in 13 states, with numerous others in development across the country.
