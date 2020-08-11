BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new LaunchWell™ Online College Readiness Program, designed by a team of experienced child development specialists and therapists at Metropolitan Counseling Associates outside Washington DC for use in their practice, is now available online for every student. The program combines tools and techniques used for more than a decade in the successful treatment of hundreds of young adults. The assessments, easy-to-read skills modules and resources for planning ahead are now available online. LaunchWell™ provides the foundation of evidence-based self-awareness, knowledge and daily living skills all students need to handle the independence, responsibilities, stress and challenges they face in college.
The abrupt increase of independence and responsibility in college alongside a sharp rise in social and academic challenges lead many students to become overwhelmed by stress, anxiety and depression. Additional stressors and challenges to students and parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic increase the need for students to have effective skills and strategies to manage their health and obligations at school.
Studies show significant numbers of students develop mood and behavior problems that interfere with academic and social success, and in some cases, result in health problems that cause students to drop out. According to a recent study by the Journal of Adolescent Health, depression, anxiety, self-injury and suicidal planning and attempts among college students have risen, and in some cases doubled, over the last ten years. The 2018 National College Health Assessment published by the ACHA reports 63 percent of college students felt overwhelming anxiety in the past year. A survey of students who dropped out of college by NAMI found 64 percent dropped out because of mental illness. The implications and uncertainties from COVID-19 related to remote learning and social distancing will significantly increase stress and challenge existing coping skills for students this fall.
"There is tremendous focus and pressure towards helping high school students achieve the good grades, high SATs scores, solid extra-curricular activities and compelling essays they need to gain admission to their choice college. However, there is not nearly enough attention paid to preparing them to succeed once they are there and ultimately graduate," said Rebecca Kullback, co-founder of LaunchWell and Metropolitan Counseling Associates. "High school graduation, not demonstrated readiness, is used to determine when students begin college. For many students, the absence of significant school, social, behavior and mood problems in high school is confused with their ability to manage and solve them. While structured school and recreational programming, parent involvement and reliance on technology further conceal essential skills deficits. We know today's teens miss important teachable moments necessary to develop confidence, resilience, perseverance and grit. Yet we collectively forget when we drop them off in their dorm, wave goodbye and expect them to demonstrate otherwise. And when you add in the challenges to education presented from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to ensure students are prepared."
LAUNCHWELL ONLINE COLLEGE READINESS PROGRAM
The LaunchWell™ online college readiness program is available for download here: http://launch-well.com
The program provides a foundation of evidence-based self-awareness, knowledge and daily living skills proven essential to achieve academic success, relationship satisfaction, health and well-being in college and life-long. Enrolled students log on from any browser to more than 70 brief, dynamic, easy to read, and self-paced lessons designed to be completed in three hours. They also receive emails with updated research, strategies and tools to boost learning, self-care and achievement. The program prepares students to:
- Enhance problem solving skills
- Understand biological, personality and learning differences that impact mood and behavior
- Develop individualized learning and study strategies
- Improve goal setting strategies and goal directed behaviors
- Identify strengths and challenges that impact task management and academic success
- Develop effective social, communication and conflict management skills
- Learn how to manage stress, reduce anxiety and cope with difficult emotions
- Plan ahead for managing physical health, medical emergencies, sleep, hygiene, meals, transportation and other important daily demands
- Develop personalized strategies to managing time, schedules, schoolwork and self-care
HIGHER EDUCATION AND COVID-19
The COVID-19 Pandemic amplifies the vital need for college students to be ready for the social, academic, organizational, and health challenges that come with attending college, according to Kullback.
"The loss, uncertainty and social isolation caused by COVID-19 makes it even more important to provide students with knowledge and skills to manage stress and unfamiliar challenges," Kullback said. "The best-case scenarios this fall will involve a predictable increase in risks to physical and mental health. We already know mental health is a public health crisis for college students. Almost 40 percent of students report problems with anxiety or depression that interfere with school. Eight to 11 percent consider suicide and only 15 percent seek help. We would never send our kids to school without information, plans and behavior strategies to reduce the potential risk of COVID-19. How can we allow them to face the known risk of serious mood and behavior problems without the same amount of proactive attention?"
About LaunchWell
LaunchWell™ program is a culmination of over fifteen years of qualitative research, observational study, collaboration, direct services, program development, and consultation at Metropolitan Counseling Associates in Bethesda, Maryland. Our interdisciplinary team of therapists, educators, psychiatrists, and child development specialists work with hundreds of teens, young adults, and families annually. With a passion for mental health prevention and quality care, our team strives to provide evidenced-based, efficient, and cost-effective mental health and educational services to enhance the health and well-being of our clients and the greater community.