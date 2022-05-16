2022 general chairs, Ellie Clinch and Patricia Stillmock, have revealed the exceptional slate of speakers for the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show, to be held September 29 to October 2, 2022. Bridging the worlds of design, art, and entertaining, Alex Papachristidis, Aldous Bertram, and Karen MacNeil will offer profound insights and fascinating presentations to show patrons throughout the weekend event.
OMAHA, Neb., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2022 general chairs, Ellie Clinch and Patricia Stillmock, have revealed the exceptional slate of speakers for the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show, to be held September 29 to October 2, 2022. Bridging the worlds of design, art, and entertaining, Alex Papachristidis, Aldous Bertram, and Karen MacNeil will offer profound insights and fascinating presentations to show patrons throughout the weekend event.
In its nineteenth year, the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show celebrates the beauty of nature, art, antiques, and design- delivering an exclusive experience and raising money for Lauritzen Gardens. Funds raised help the garden continue its commitment to steward and preserve nature and to provide memorable educational and aesthetic experiences for all.
The one-of-a-kind cultural event, led by Clinch, Stillmock, and honorary chairs Polina and Bob Schlott, will be held against the backdrop of the vibrant fall garden and will bring more than 20 antiques exhibitors to Omaha. From mid-century modern to traditional, and everything in-between, the show will feature antiques of exceptional quality and extraordinary style. The show will also offer multiple opportunities to learn about antiques and art from the experts and engage with top names in design and wine through educational lectures and book signings.
The festivities will begin on Thursday, September 29, with two reservations-only events; a new, casual "sneak peek" shopping experience in the afternoon and a patron preview party in the evening- with cocktails, fine food, live music, and a chance to shop the show's stunning array of antiques and art ahead of the general public.
Interior decorator Alex Papachristidis will take the stage on Friday, September 30, at the show's signature luncheon. Having mastered the skill of fusing modern and traditional elements, editors, designers and clients alike use the word "FRESH" to define his elegant approach, color palette, and the delightful details that make even a small room sizzle with style. At the luncheon, Papachristidis will share highlights from his book The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire, and will discuss his modern perspective and sophisticated-yet-eclectic elements that lend a fresh approach to design.
On Saturday, October 1, artist, illustrator, and interior designer Aldous Bertram will treat luncheon attendees to a delectable art, history, and design lesson based on his charming book Dragons & Pagodas: A Celebration of Chinoiserie. Known for applying his unique artistic vision to everything from murals to miniatures, Bertram's interiors have been featured in House Beautiful and other design publications. Today, he is making waves with his signature mix of classicism and chinoiserie- with a tropical twist. Bertram will give a captivating look into historical and architectural details and how he uses them to create highly imaginative and incredibly beautiful rooms and garden pavilions.
Karen MacNeil, the only American to have won every major wine award given in the English language, will be the featured speaker at the luncheon and wine tasting on Sunday, October 2. Dubbed "America's Missionary of the Vine" by TIME Magazine, her articles on wine and food have been published in more than 50 newspapers and magazines. MacNeil is also the founder of wine e-letter WineSpeed, and is the author of the best-selling wine book in the United States, THE WINE BIBLE. As Karen shares stories and leads patrons through a wine tasting, her engaging style and true passion for wine will be on full display.
"Gardens and interior design allow us to express our personal style, but are also a lot of fun and can hold so many unexpected surprises," said event co-chair Ellie Clinch. "We hope this show, with its impressive lineup of speakers and incredible selection of antiques exhibitors, inspires us all to freshen up our approach to the indoor and outdoor spaces we love," added Clinch.
"Most importantly, the show generates generous financial support for Lauritzen Gardens, to continue to cultivate its beauty and provide us all with unique experiences in nature," said co-chair Patricia Stillmock.
Show admission is $15 + tax and includes access to the garden and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Reservations, which open May 18, are required for the sneak peek, preview party, luncheons, and other special events. The show will be open Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For tickets, schedules, and additional information, visit omahaantiqueshow.com and follow the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show on Instagram and Facebook.
Lauritzen Gardens is an urban oasis of beauty and tranquility. This 100-acre botanical garden, comprised of several outdoor garden areas, creates a living museum of unique four-season plant displays, maintained to the highest standards consistent with environmental stewardship. The garden strives to impact every visitor through the natural beauty of its horticultural displays, enriching educational programs, entertaining special events, or via its research to conserve the endangered plants of the Great Plains.
Since 2004, the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show has inspired patrons with a four-day celebration of design and culture. This event has captured the imagination of more than 78,000 people and has grown to be an important and steady source of revenue for Lauritzen Gardens, allowing it to develop into the community jewel that it is.
Lauritzen Gardens is conveniently located in the beautiful riverfront hills at First and Bancroft Streets and is close to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Old Market. For more information, please visit http://www.lauritzengardens.org or call (402) 346-4002.
