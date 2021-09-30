WASHINGTON, Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girl Up's annual #GirlHero Awards, happening virtually, will recognize Emmy-nominated actress and equal rights advocate Laverne Cox for her work as a champion of inclusive storytelling, alongside other industry leaders and Girl Up's Community of youth activists who are using their platforms to change the world for the better. Actress and human rights activist Malia Baker, star of Netflix's Babysitter's Club, will co-host the powerful evening beginning online at 8pm EST on October 14.
An extension of International Day of the Girl, the #GirlHero Awards highlight the collective impact of women and girls as a force for positive change. The 2021 #GirlHero Awards honorees will pair up to share their stories and the actionable ways we all can start, build, and sustain our own movements for change during a series of inspiring one-on-one conversations.
More than 20,000 viewers from 28 countries tuned in to watch award-winning multi-hyphenate Shonda Rhimes, #metoo movement founder Tarana Burke and civil rights titan Dolores Huerta at the 2020 #GirlHero Awards, while previous years welcomed Hollywood's leading ladies Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Yara Shahidi and Jameela Jamil as honorees to sold-out audiences.
"The 4th Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards isn't a celebration of the leaders of the past or of the future, because the leaders we need are already here mobilizing their communities and making monumental strides in creating a more just and equitable world. They are the environmentalists who are marching for climate justice, the entrepreneurs who are starting education nonprofits, feminists fighting for women's access to health care, the storytellers who are amplifying underrepresented voices, and the activists who are breaking down the systemic barriers to equality," says Melissa Kilby, Girl Up Executive Director.
Co-chairs of this year's event include Nigel Barker, LaVerne Council, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Estelle McGechie, Karen Miller, Sheila Peluso, Cathie Reid, Shaun Robinson, Tracy Shaffer and Gauthami Vemula-Queijo. Renowned social change advocates and Girl Up Club members will also step into the spotlight on Girl Up's social platforms for a star-studded red carpet hosted by television personality Tayshia Adams as part of a special digital campaign.
Register to tune into the Awards at GirlUp.org/GirlHero.
About Girl Up
Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 125 countries, we've trained 97,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.
Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls the tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements.
Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.
