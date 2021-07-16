CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Law Ruler, a leader in legal CRM software, legal practice management software, and marketing automation for growing firms, has announced the launch of its new Law Ruler legal CRM and case management mobile app for legal professionals on the go.
The Law Ruler app was developed to support how legal industry professionals manage their cases from any location, at any time. With remote work becoming more common, and most legal professionals relying on mobile devices for access to their casework, there's been an explosive demand for reliable legal technology that can keep up. With the release of its new app Law Ruler is meeting that demand. As of June 30, 2021, the Law Ruler app is available for iPhone and Apple iOS devices as well as Google Android devices, and can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
"Nearly 100% of legal professionals use mobile devices for accessing client information on the go. Law Ruler is here to support work on-the-go on Apple and Google Android phones and tablets" said Daniel Jacobs, CTO of Law Ruler.
The new Law Ruler Legal CRM mobile app from Law Ruler makes remote legal work more accessible. With a smartphone or tablet and an internet connection, app users can quickly look up:
- Dashboard
- Inbox
- Contacts
- Leads/Intakes
- Cases
- Calendar Events
- Tasks
The app allows for inbox screen customization and lets users see current leads/intakes, cases, or both. Handling job-related tasks – using dashboards, and accessing client information – can be done from anywhere using this innovative legal software app. When being at the office isn't an option, when remote work is on the table, or when information needs to be accessed right away, Law Ruler's legal CRM mobile app can be a comprehensive tool for any legal professional.
Firms that want to do their part in going green this year can download the Law Ruler app to make the transition seamless and simple. Taking the initiative to go paperless can make a difference for the environment and for a firm's workflow management. Instead of printing paper documents and carrying them around, this app can be used to go paperless, or partially paperless. Forget the filing cabinets, a smartphone or tablet and the legal CRM mobile app is all that's needed.
Security should always be a concern when dealing with sensitive legal case documents, and the Law Ruler app for legal professionals was created to make remote legal work not only easier, but more secure as well. The Law Ruler legal CRM and case management software keeps essential client information secure with high-level, bank-grade security. Law Ruler software is built with the Microsoft Azure cloud platform that's used and trusted by more than 95% of Fortune 500 companies.
The Law Ruler App for Apple iOS and Google Android is the latest in Law Ruler's adaptable, user-friendly legal software that was created to help law firms grow. Get the new Law Ruler app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For more information, please visit Law Ruler.
