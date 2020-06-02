LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWCLERK, the leading online marketplace for freelance lawyers, today announced it will host "The Successful Business and Practice of Law," a free virtual summit dedicated to improving the business of law and helping attorneys shift their marketing strategies to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis better and stronger. The inaugural half-day summit will be conducted virtually in the form of a webinar on Friday, June 5 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. ET) and is open to all attorneys and legal professionals. Those who wish to secure a spot may register here.
"The Successful Business and Practice of Law" is a fast-paced webinar, with concise sessions varying from 10 to 30 minutes long. Speakers will present their views on where the legal industry is, and where we are likely heading, and provide impactful information about business and marketing strategies that attendees can immediately integrate into their own practice.
A complete list of topics and speakers can be found here, including the following:
- Law Firms Must Look Ahead to the 'New Normal'
Ralph Baxter, former chairman and CEO of Orrick and co-host at Law Technology Now
- COVID-19 Could Catalyze the Legal Industry Renaissance
Nancy Rapoport, Garman Turner Gordon Professor of Law at Boyd School of Law, UNLV
- Find your Passion, Build Your Brand, Love Your Practice
Ross Fishman, CEO at Fishman Marketing, Inc.
- Expand Your Practice through Podcast Appearances
Laurence Colletti, producer at Legal Talk Network, attorney and consultant
To learn more about LAWCLERK's "The Successful Business and Practice of Law" virtual summit, please visit https://content.lawclerk.legal/lawclerk-virtual-event, or register here. To learn more about how LAWCLERK helps law firms build and power their practices with on-demand virtual associates, please visit our website.
About LAWCLERK
LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees – hiring attorneys simply post a project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers and is privately held.