NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadfeeder, the leading website identification software product, announced it has been named a 2021 winner of G2 Crowd's annual Best Software Awards. The Best Software Product Awards for 2021 provide a definitive ranking of the best software products worldwide, as rated by users. Leadfeeder is also included in G2 Crowd's Best EMEA Sellers and Highest Satisfaction.
Leadfeeder has been given the distinct honor of having its website visitor tracking technology included in the 2021 top 100 rankings.
Leadfeeder is highly rated on G2 for ease of use, ease of setup, quality of support, among other things, with reviewers highlighting features such as its integration with HubSpot and Pipedrive and marketing automation. The real-time buyer intent data gives sales teams, and marketers access to companies already visiting your website.
A recent reviewer called Leadfeeder an "A Great Tool for Building Your Account-Based Marketing Strategy" and said, "Helpful and quick customer service, continuous product improvement and solid integrations. I also love the fact that Leadfeeder shows me all the historical web/page visits up till six months back."
Another reviewer said, "Leadfeeder has been a great tool for us to gain visibility into who is visiting our website. This allows us to make better connections with warm leads. It also connects to Mailchimp, which has provided us the ability to see who has gone to our website after receiving a marketing email from our company."
G2 Crowd compiled the list using data collected from over 1 million authentic customer reviews written between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software products, with each user-submitted review vetted by a person, not a machine, to ensure legitimacy.
"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."
Tech companies on the list are selected with data provided by their software users. With more than 45,000 software companies on G2 Crowd, Leadfeeders' recognition of the prestigious Best Software Products 2021 list is an exceptional achievement. It can only be earned through the endorsement of its users.
"This is an incredibly proud moment for Leadfeeder and me. It's a true testament to our core philosophy here that we focus on providing a valuable product to sales and marketing teams," shared Pekka Koskinen, CEO & Co-Founder. "Furthermore, we are very proud of our culture of support. We push each other every day to deliver that extra bit of value to our customer base. As this award is voted by our users, it reinforces this customer-centric approach. This is a truly great achievement."
More information about Leadfeeder is available at https://www.leadfeeder.com/blog/.
See Leadfeeder's reviews on G2 here.
*About Leadfeeder*
Leadfeeder is a website visitor analytics software that shows you the companies visiting your website, how they got there, and what pages they clicked. Think of us like your lead generation, account-based marketing, and sales intelligence tool all rolled into one, like a burrito. Simply install the Leadfeeder Tracker script in less than 5 minutes! The Leadfeeder Tracker will reveal up to 30% more companies close to real-time (fresh leads every hour). You can try Leadfeeder Premium free for 14 days (no credit card required). Visit Leadfeeder at http://www.Leadfeeder.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Youtube, or read the Leadfeeder blog for more information.
Andy Culligan, Leadfeeder, +1 7272559093, marketing@leadfeeder.com
