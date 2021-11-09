PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with dozens of brands that have made exclusive discounts available to millions of active-duty military service members, veterans, and their families to honor and thank them for their service. SheerID is proud to partner with these brands to reward the military community this Veterans Day. Make sure to check out all the exclusive SheerID Military Deals.
"CheapCaribbean is proud to support veterans and active-duty service members to help provide them with the comfort and support they give to each and every one of us," said Dana Studebaker, VP of Marketing, Consumer Brands. "In partnership with SheerID, our Waves4Warriors Club ensures service members and their families get the rest they deserve with exclusive deals on all-inclusive beach vacations year-round."
"We are proud to support our military members and veterans," said Robert Jakubek, Vice President of Engineering and Network at UScellular and United States Marine Corps Veteran. "With our military discount, we want to ensure that staying connected with loved ones is made that much easier."
"Since the brand's launch, Gainful has had the privilege of supporting the nutritional needs of service members by supplying domestic and international military bases with its core products - Personalized Protein Powder, Hydration and Pre-Workout formulas," said Eric Ji Sun Wu, Gainful Co-Founder. "To further express our gratitude for this community and all that it does for our nation, we've decided to make Gainful's customized supplements even more accessible to this group. Beginning on Veteran's Day, both active and retired military personnel and their families will be eligible for discounted six-month Gainful subscriptions. We'll proudly be extending this offer to our military members on an ongoing basis."
The military community has access to unique deals from great brands to save money on their products. The following brands have provided exclusive offers across several categories with the help of SheerID's Identity Marketing platform. For those eligible, no account or membership signup is required.
"SheerID is honored to support veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day and every day of the year," said Jake Weatherly, chief executive officer of SheerID. "Showing that you care about military service members, veterans, and their families, creates authentic connections, even with something as simple as a discount. Loyalty, trust, and authenticity help your brand stand out."
Military and Veteran offers:
- T-Mobile - T-Mobile is offering US service members the benefits of their unlimited plan at a special price of 20% off single lines and 50% off family lines.
- maurices - Thank you to all who serve! We are proud to offer military members and their families an extra 10% off in stores and online.
- CheapCaribbean - Military members get $150 off your next beach vacay
- Helly Hansen - In appreciation for our servicemen and servicewomen, Helly Hansen is proud to offer a one-day-only 50% discount to all U.S. and Canadian Military Personnel to shop online at Helly Hansen or Helly Hansen Workwear. This offer includes all Active duty, Retirees, Reservists, and Veterans. The offer expires on the 11th at midnight. You must be verified and redeem the code before Midnight on the 11th. Code will revert to 35% discount on Nov 12th. No exceptions.
- Levi Strauss & Co. - FOR OUR MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS - A SPECIAL THANKS! We are proud to offer Military Service Members a 15% discount on all Levi's® apparel. Verify your Military ID and start saving today.
- Purple - Veterans and active military will receive 10% off any purchase and a chance to win a Purple Suite!
- Sleep Number- Sleep Well, Military Families. Enjoy 20% OFF ALL smart beds, all bases, and most bedding.
- Princess Cruises - To thank veterans as well as active, retired or disabled military personnel for their service, Princess has an exclusive offer: up to $250 onboard spending money on any cruise, any time of the year!
- vineyard vines - vineyard vines is proud to show its appreciation for our country's brave servicemen and servicewomen. In honor of Veterans Days, vineyard vines are offering active and former military members 25% off on 11/11. Visit vineyardvines.com to claim your military discount.
- Mattress Firm - Military members get an extra 10-20% off their mattress and bedding purchase.
- UScellular - To show support for our service members, UScellular offers eligible active military and veterans a 15% discount on its plans.
- Michaels - At Michaels, save 15% off your entire purchase including sale items. Must show valid military ID. Some exclusions apply. See details.
- Gainful - As an expression of our gratitude, Gainful is offering all active duty, reservists, National Guard, veterans, retirees, and military family members a 20% off discount on 6 orders of Gainful's Personalized Nutrition System. Not familiar with Gainful? We're the leading Personalized Sports Nutrition System—helping active bodies get maximum results. Your journey begins when you take our quiz, so we can better assess your needs and customize your products. Best of all: Every subscription comes with a dedicated Registered Dietitian, who will offer one-to-one guidance, so you can achieve your personal best.
- Whirlpool- wants to express gratitude to those who take extra good care of us all — we're offering a special discount to healthcare workers, veterans, and current members of the armed services with verified accounts
- ASICS - Special Savings for Community Heroes
- Bass Pro Shops - 5% Military Discount on Outdoor Gear
- Pandora - Pandora: Exclusive Military Discount - Exclusive Military Discount -20% military discount on premium memberships
- Sticker Mule - Sticker Mule: $25 Credit for Military Members
- Foot Locker - Foot Locker: 15% Discount on Shoes and Apparel
- Champs Sports - 15% Military Discount
- The North Face - 10% Military Discount
- Cole Haan - 20% Academic and Military Discount
- Waste Management - Exclusive Military Offer - WM is proud to serve active-duty military and veterans with a 10% discount
- SiriusXM - Exclusive Military Offer - Military save 25% for the life of their subscription
- Huel - Huel: Military Discounts on Nutrition Products
- Bang Energy - Military Save 30%
- Burton Snowboards - Thank You for Your Hard Work & Service. Burton is extending a 20% discount and free shipping on Burton gear & apparel.
