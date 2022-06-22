Europa Labs, Ultimate Division and AMUZED Rely on Decentralized Storage
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storj, one of the fastest growing decentralized storage companies, today announced three new NFT customers, Europa Labs, Ultimate Division and AMUZED.
Storj will be attending the NFT.NYC exhibition in New York City June 20- 23, and is already the preferred storage layer of leading Web3 companies for blockchain fastsync. Storj recently announced the beta of its IPFS pinning service, driving continued growth on its decentralized network for minting platforms and NFT marketplaces.
"Storj is ideal for storing digital assets like NFTs because it brings enterprise-grade performance, durability, and security to Web3. Minting platforms and brands can trust that their customers will always have instant access to their NFTs," said Ben Golub, CEO, Storj. "Other pinning services use centralized services or decentralized platforms with limited availability. Storj brings a new standard of speed and permanence to NFTs and is excited to work with these visionary NFT platforms."
Storj enables NFT minters, marketplaces, and platforms to either upload to IPFS and generate a content address (CID) using existing tools, or using the Storj easy HTTP to IPFS upload endpoint. Once users have a CID, they can pin that CID via a smart contract. This gives visibility, permanence, and transparency to the stored content. The Storj IPFS pinning service packages and stores the content on Storj with its global network of over 13,000 nodes in 100+ countries, providing assurance that the data pinned is durable in the face of data center fires, environmental disasters, and geopolitical unrest.
Europa Labs and E11EVEN Crypto.
Europa Labs is an emerging leader in Web3 physical redeemable technology for NFT and has been selected by E11EVEN Crypto as the official partner for its Web3 infrastructure and tokenized redeemables. Europa has partnered with Captain's Club to verify NFT holders so they can obtain VIP line tickets and other redeemables.
"Storj is foundational to our Web3 native stack. The NFT asset metadata is hosted on IPFS and is pinned to the Storj decentralized cloud," said Kevin Leffew, chief product officer and founder, Europa Labs. "We chose Storj because of the advantages over centralized hyperscaler storage in performance, price, privacy, and security. And most importantly we know, for our NFT owners, that the metadata and the asset will be available for the long term."
Ultimate Division
Ultimate Division is a soccer simulation and card collecting game that lets players build their own squads with NFTs to compete with other players to earn Ultimate Division Tokens (TKDS). A smart contract enables the minting of an NFT player card with randomly generated skills, attributes, and an image of a fictional player and also retains the game play data. The NFT player card becomes the property of its purchaser, who can use it in competitions, as well as to trade or sell to other Ultimate Division players. The issue of ensuring ownership played a big role in Ultimate Division's choice to go with Storj.
"Storj lets us produce our NFTs in a more transparent, trustworthy, and reliable way," said Ruslan Azarov, CEO, Ultimate Division. "When people get an NFT, they want to know that its content and associated picture won't change. The decentralized nature and immutability of Storj means we couldn't change the NFTs even if we wanted to."
AMUZED
AMUZED is going to disrupt the music industry by providing fans a new way of experiencing their favorite artists via NFTs. As the first blockchain-based music manager game, AMUZED required a fast, affordable storage option for users to collect their exclusive tokens.
"AMUZED aims to reward both musical artists and fans," said Maria Joite, co-founder and managing director, AMUZED. "For decades, artists were looking for new ways to engage their fans directly. With decentralization and blockchain, everyone has access and ownership of their tokens. Storj is the ideal partner for storing our artist collectibles because of its decentralized global network for fast access to files as well as keeping the digital assets secure and immutable. Storj is more performant at the edge and more affordable than centralized providers."
The Future
These customers chose to work with Storj because of the performance when accessing NFTs, the security of the NFT digital asset, and the significant savings. Unlike other solutions which pin content on traditional centralized storage providers or use fungible, location-based links, Storj is truly decentralized and immutable. The Storj IPFS pinning service is reliable, permanent over long-term, and super fast to retrieve and share.
About Storj
Storj is a leader in decentralized cloud object storage. Built for developers, architects, and IT ops professionals, Storj delivers blazingly fast, CDN-like performance at cold storage prices, enterprise-grade durability, and better security with no vendor lock-in and no single points of failure. Storj meets the leading-edge privacy and sustainability demands for traditional use cases, Web3, and dApps. Easily integrated into any existing stack with S3 compatibility, Storj is architected as a trustless globally distributed network that utilizes existing excess storage capacity making performance, privacy, resiliency available to any size organization, at 1/5 to 1/20 the price of hyperscalers. Storj stores multiple petabytes and has petabyte-scale enterprise and Web3 customers like Pocket Network, the Boonji Project, University of Edinburgh, and CIMMYT. STORJ is an ERC-20 token, used as an exchange of value across its network of storage providers.
