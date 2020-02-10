In 2019, a record $645,000 was given back to churches through Subsplash's exclusive GrowCurve™ program that is part of Subsplash Giving. By automatically lowering transaction rates as donations increase, GrowCurve is one more way Subsplash is equipping every church on its platform. Subsplash is the only giving provider in their industry that offers a feature like GrowCurve in addition to no monthly fees, meaning their clients never need to negotiate for better rates.