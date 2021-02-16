LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The management team of award-winning communications agency Marketing Maven, led by Founder, CEO, and President Lindsey Carnett, announced today the promotion of veteran staffer Frank Tortorici to Director of Media Relations.
Tortorici, who has been a Senior Media Strategist, joined Marketing Maven in 2015. Prior to that, he was a director at a New Jersey-based PR firm and media relations consultant to numerous corporations including Peppers & Rogers Group and TeleTech.
Tortorici was the Director of Public and Media Relations for the global research network The Conference Board from 1991 to 2011. He has more than 35 years of experience in the communications industry, beginning by working in several New York PR agencies.
As the Director of Media Relations at Marketing Maven, he will lead and continue to enhance the bi-coastal PR agency's relationships with top tier media. Tortorici works from the agency's East Coast office, reporting to Carnett in Los Angeles.
His other responsibilities will include contributing to the firm's business development initiatives.
"Frank is a key reason for the growth of Marketing Maven throughout the last decade and we look forward to him continuing to strengthen our media relations function with his vast array of media contacts," said Carnett. "His media knowledge has complemented our management team and I am thrilled to promote from within."
About Marketing Maven
With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.
Media Contact
Heather Wilson-Hooker, Marketing Maven, 310.994.7380, heather@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Marketing Maven