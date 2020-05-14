BERKELEY, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering its 17th year as the premier thought leader conference for investors, entrepreneurs and other experts at the intersection of aging and technology, Mary Furlong & Associates addresses the coronavirus global pandemic by taking its What's Next Longevity Venture Summit virtual. The virtual event offers an expanded audience an online learning and networking experience with leading authorities on the future trends in the $8 trillion U.S. longevity economy.
"For almost two decades our conference has been known as the event where deals get done, companies get financed, and great leaders get discovered," said Mary Furlong, a successful entrepreneur and author in aging whose What's Next conferences have been the platform for some participating entrepreneurs to go on to build sustainable brands with over $100 million in revenue, several being financed right at the conference. "This year our focus is on the global disruption of COVID-19 as the key issue of our time - the social isolation of older adults and the role technology can play is going to accelerate innovation in this space and we're thrilled to deliver the key players in a new virtual environment that encourages the collaboration and funding opportunities that will be needed."
The two-day virtual conference offers online participants specially curated live panel discussions on June 24-25 with top investors in venture, private equity, government and corporate and a special panel on female investors; analysts presenting the latest research briefings; entrepreneurs discussing pivots that worked; and other experts analyzing the new lens on telehealth, cannabis, home care, senior housing and other longevity market issues. Keynote speakers include: Ken Dychtwald, author and co-founder of AgeWave, Nancy LeaMond of AARP, David Rhew of Microsoft and Jean Accius of AARP. In addition, virtual attendees receive exclusive access beginning June 24 to the newly created What's Next Academy Sessions of pre-recorded thought leader panel discussions on the impact and opportunities in aging since the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual conference also includes three competitions looking at innovation to address COVID-19 in the older population including the What's Next Innovation Challenge sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs; the $10,000 Business Competition with an elite judging panel and the Pitch for Distribution where start-up companies hope to earn a chance to meet with organizations that can help scale their business.
A long-term sponsor of the What's Next events, John Hopper, chief investment officer of the Ziegler Link-Age Funds and a 2020 Business Competition judge said, "We're proud to be a 7-year sponsor of the What's Next events and have made numerous investments in companies that have grown out of this competition and conference, including past winners and finalists Life Site, Embodied Labs, Vynca and Vital Tech. In light of COVID-19, we know some of the fastest growing companies providing critical products and services to seniors are in the area of telehealth and virtual training and care coordination."
The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit is produced by Mary Furlong, founder and CEO of Mary Furlong & Associates along with co-producers Lori Bitter, founder of The Business of Aging, and Sherri Snelling, CEO of Caregiving Club. Top sponsors include: AARP Innovation Labs, Ageless Innovation, Great Call, CareLinx, Great Call, Home Instead, Simple Meds, CABHI, Nationwide, VitalTech, Medterra CBD, CareMerge, Movano Inc. iN2L, Hamilton CapTel, Thrive, Ziegler-Linkage, WAHVE, My Family Channel and Bindix. See the event agenda and full list of speakers and sponsors at: https://www.boomerventuresummit.com/
