NAZARETH, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Leading Edge Training Solutions LLC. is No. 2207 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are very blessed to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for our team's hard work and dedication to serving our clients. As a young Second Lieutenant in the US Army, I learned the importance of an entire team understanding the mission and vision. Our mission is ensuring participants have the most effective virtual event possible based on the objectives of the session. The vision and culture centers around "doing the right thing." LETS' deliberate growth over the last seven years reinforces that early leadership lesson! Our virtual event production team understands many different platforms and how to engage participants at various levels throughout the event. Hopefully this recognition spotlights Leading Edge Training Solutions as a leader in the virtual event space allowing us to continue to support our current clients as well as collaborating with new clients in the future" – Lee Deaner
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Leading Edge Training Solutions LLC. (otherwise known as LETS) helps large and small companies improve their internal and external virtual outreach. In 2020 during the pandemic LETS averaged over 360 events per month supporting over 200,000 participants in training events, sales meetings, and client webinars. Our team listens to the clients' event objectives, recommends the appropriate platform, and integrates the technology, software, and adult learning principles to ensure participants have the most effective virtual event possible based on the objectives of the session. During the pandemic, this capability was invaluable as clients had to rapidly project the need to transition their live events into engaging virtual events while still achieving their previously planned objectives. By thinking "Live" and incorporating multiple hardware, software, and technical elements, as well as participant and facilitator training, LETS can ignite learners' interest by turning on their own cameras and turning up the engagement. You can learn more about LETS by reaching out to us or take a look at our book that will be on sale August 24th, 2021 titled "Virtual Events Playbook."
