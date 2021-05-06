LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pioneering NFT agency NAFT announces their first partnership with entrepreneur, travel host, and food connoisseur David Hoffmann. The 21-unique-3D-animated NFT collectible art pieces each represent a city in India David has found deep resonance with while visiting; Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jorhat, Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Trivandrum, Kochi, Kozhikode, Munnar & Thekkady. The 3D animated art integrates morsels from never-before-seen content produced and created by David. The first in the food and travel industry to expand his brand into the NFT space, David is a true pioneer, utilizing his platform to drive awareness of the impact COVID has made throughout India, donating all proceeds of the NFT drop to India Relief efforts.
"I always look to the newest trends and groundbreaking technologies, and I love the idea of owning a piece of someone's legacy. Whether it's to flip and re-sell it in the future or just because you love someone's digital art, it's humbling that someone may want to own a bit of something so special to me," said David Hoffmann.
The piece is a 3D character-based animation of David, with looping animation backgrounds, each coinciding with one of the 21 Indian cities he's visited created by an up-and-coming NFT artist Kenny Phases. Only five versions of each piece have been made, maintaining the rarity of owning one of these unique 3D animations.
"NAFT is here to fill the white space in the industry, looking at NFT's through a holistic lens for our partners," said NAFT co-founder/CEO Gavi Chavez. "We are connecting dots between artists, creators, and their communities. We give creators the power to represent and own their work in a way that has never been done. David Hoffmann embodies all these attributes, and we feel privileged and excited that he has chosen to work with us."
Bidding will launch on NFT auction site is OpenSea on Friday, May 7th (12pm IST / 11:30pm PDT (May 6th) / 2:30am EDT) and go through Friday, May 14th (12pm IST / 11:30pm PDT (May 13th) / 2:30am EDT) . Auctioning will start at $200 a piece, with only five versions of each 21 3D animated art pieces created, and all proceeds will be donated on behalf of David to India relief efforts.
About DAVID HOFFMANN:
David Hoffmann is a travel host and entrepreneur from Miami, Florida. Since 2008, he has explored over 1,200 cities across 82 countries and six continents to bring David's Been Here viewers and readers the best first-hand travel information possible. He dives deep into each destination's culture, food, and history and shares what he learns to inspire viewers to leave their mark on the world! For more information on David, follow him on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, or visit: http://www.davidsbeenhere.com.
About NAFT:
The NAFT philosophy to creation, monetization, and distribution of NFTs stems from the client's vision and the legacy they want to cement through a unique perspective true to themselves. We are a group of digital experts with a proven track record and have over 20 years of experience in social, tech, and data industries, defining strategically planned programs to support and educate all levels of creators, companies, and brands wanting to enter the NFT space. For more information on NAFT, please visit: http://www.naft.io
About GOD & BEAUTY:
Reinventing the digital talent management experience with integrity, transparency, and a human touch. G&B was founded in 2015, the company's foundation is rooted in a diversity of voices, colors, genders, ages, and interests. Today, the firm has an over 75% referral rate. Friends told friends, and they have continued to add incredible creatives from a wide spectrum of backgrounds. For more information on G&B, please visit: http://www.gb-dm.com/
About KENNY PHASES:
Kenny is a jack of all trades when it comes to design. He expresses himself through various mediums such as traditional art, photography, graphic design, 3d modeling, and even 3d-animation. He believes visuals are the strongest form of communication. You can find his work on Instagram here.
Media Contact
Wilfred Man, NAFT, 1 858.232.6282, wilfred@naft.io
SOURCE NAFT