NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New campaigns report 1.5 times more conversions if they are paid, as opposed to organic searches, confirming that PPC campaigns bring actionable benefits. Clicks made through well conducted pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns significantly increase the chances that users will become customers, ensuring a measurable return on investment (ROI).
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 9,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the best ways to improve click-through rates using PPC.
1) TESTING HELPS TARGETING AND WILL PREVENT MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
According to Ernest Goh, marketing manager at Cleverly SG, testing can help prevent missing opportunities.
"In an ever-changing digital marketing world, all campaigns including PPC should always be tested regularly to ensure the relevance and effectiveness of your audience," said Gohx. "Campaigns without A/B testing or any form of testing will cause you to miss out on a lot of opportunities."
2) NUMBERS IN HEADLINES ARE A WIN-WIN
Director of Paid Media at Live Web Media, Rita Stanley, says that headlines with numbers can more than triple the click-through rate..
"To boost click-throughs, try adding numbers to your headlines," Stanley. "A study by Wordstream found that using numbers resulted in a 213% higher click-through rate (CTR). Use numbers in the form of discounts, percentages, and quantities to highlight key information about your business and boost clicks at the same time. Win-win!"
3) INCREASE AD REAL ESTATE WITH AD EXTENSIONS
According to Kelsey Halverson, SEO director at Roadside Dental Marketing, ad extensions increase text space, helping show more text to viewers.
"I find that most advertisers under-utilize ad extensions," said Halverson. "Well-used, and well-optimized ad extensions can drastically increase your CTR and can also expand the amount of real estate you get for your ad."
To help businesses improve their PPC campaign performance, DesignRush released the September list of the top PPC agencies:
1. Split Reef - splitreef.com
2. Roadside Dental Marketing - roadsidedentalmarketing.com
3. Cleverly SG - cleverly.sg
4. Growth Hackers - growth-hackers.net
5. Deyo Digital - deyodigital.com
6. Creative Media House - creativemediahouse.ae
7. pepperit. - pepperit.com.au
8. Envicion Studio - envicionstudio.com.my
9. Tulumi - tulumi.com
10. MSLK - mslk.com
11. LiveWebMedia - livewebmedia.com
12. Online Path - onlinepath.com.au
13. Brand You - brandyou.ie
14. Titan Growth - titangrowth.com
15. Digilite - digilite.ca
16. R Marketing Digital - rmarketingdigital.com
Brands can explore the top PPC agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Srdjan Rokvic, DesignRush, 8008565417, srdjan@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush