STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media is now ready to offer its services in Indiana after acquiring the state certificate from Indiana Gaming Commission. The company's Indiana certificate means that it is operational in two US states with plans to expand into many more.
Just days after receiving the Vendor ID from The Division of Gaming Enforcement to begin operating in the state of New Jersey, Leadstar Media secured their second state license in the USA from Indiana Gaming Commission.
"Being granted two licenses in quick succession has really kick-started our journey in America and we are working on establishing new partnerships in time for the major sports season. It's very exciting times now, as we set our goal to become the leading affiliate in the USA and the last two weeks we have taken big steps in that direction," says Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media.
The Hoosier State legalized sports betting on September 1st, 2019 and shortly after on October 3rd they included online sports betting in the bill. Players can wager from a mobile app or betting site anywhere within state lines with any of the five licensed bookmakers available in Indiana. Leadstar's US products Bettingscanner.com and Unitedgamblers.com list the best sportsbooks, up to date legal information and thorough betting guides aimed at helping Indianians with the upcoming sports season.
"We expect to see our two products blossom in the coming months and gain a favourable position in time for the major leagues season start," says Kvarnström. "We are in it for the long run and have a strong focus on organic growth, this US expansion will play a role in achieving our goal of year-on-year growth."
As one of only six states to allow online betting so far, Indiana is an exciting prospect for Leadstar. The other five being New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Hampshire and Oregon. Leadstar Media have applied for a license in Pennsylvania.
"Indiana is the home of two major sports league teams, Colts (NFL) and Pacers (NBA), which means it's a state where sports is popular and betting on your favourite sport is likely in high demand," explains Kvarnström. "In regards to further expansion, we have applied for a license in Pennsylvania and our hope is that it will be approved shortly."
