CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lean Solutions Group is excited to announce its strategic partnership with TextLocate, a company that specializes in simplifying location visibility and communication, making the process more straightforward, accurate, and less invasive for truck drivers.
Lean Solutions Group and TextLocate have partnered to continue providing high-quality services and top-tier solutions for companies within the logistics industry. By integrating an area that Lean has years of experience with an innovative and disruptive alternative like TextLocate, we are confident this platform can make freight visibility simpler and more efficient.
"We are excited to announce this partnership! We know TextLocate will provide major benefits to our client's entire process and create a simpler and more efficient workflow for our track and trace representatives." - Robert Cadena, CEO of Lean Solutions Group.
TextLocate allows drivers to provide their precise location with a simple click, avoiding the process of downloading another mobile application and feeling constantly tracked. The TexLocate web platform sends out a text message to the driver, which contains a link, the driver clicks on it, and the lat and long precise location is instantly provided.
"Redefining our client experience and processes is the standard bar, hence our partnership with TextLocate allows us to potentialize our clients' opportunities, boost their overall productivity, and add value to the entire transportation industry." - Daniel Agamez, Senior Vicepresident of Operations of Lean Solutions Group.
The TextLocate platform sends a message to the driver, obtaining their location through a link and ultimately decreasing time spent on constant phone calls. Location Requests can be programmed beforehand, so they are sent out on the date and time you require the information. This allows a complete, accurate, and non-invasive tracking process for the driver.
TextLocate includes the ability to have 2-way text conversations with drivers in their preferred method of communication. The platform is simple and easy to use, or companies can directly integrate via an API.
TextLocate is the go-to solution for freight visibility through its reliable and straightforward process. Get to know how you can benefit from TextLocate's features!
About Lean Solutions Group
Lean Solutions Group is a nearshore service provider that has partnered with over 250 U.S.-based companies to establish their satellite office in Colombia, South America. Lean Solutions has expanded its service offerings to include staffing, tech, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the right talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit http://www.leangroup.com.
About TextLocate
TextLocate is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was founded in 2021 by logistics technology executive Ryan Rogers as the solution to freight location tracking and communication for brokers and partner carriers. Rogers, a Chattanooga native, has formerly held executive positions with Amazon.com and Chattanooga transportation companies U.S. Xpress and Covenant Logistics. For more information about TextLocate or to sign up for a free account, visit http://www.textlocate.com
