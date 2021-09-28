JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how improving the culture blueprint can sustain a high level of employee morale, retention, and engagement.
With a look at how burnout and turnover affect the healthcare community as a whole, the show will explore some of the challenges facing healthcare workers today – both prior to and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will see how CommWell Health is working to improve wellbeing in the healthcare industry by instilling a corporate culture blueprint focused on organizational culture, quality of care, financial sustainability, and governance.
"Corporate Transcendence offers organizations like CommWell Health a systemic, sustainable solution by engaging, influencing, and empowering the heart of the organization; the employee," commented Pamela M. Tripp, MEd, MSOM, CEO of CommWell Health.
Spectators will see how the success of the culture blueprint helps to sustain high levels of employee morale, retention, and engagement and can transform an organization into an employer and provider of choice.
"A thriving organizational culture can improve patient experience and satisfaction, as well as clinical outcomes," said Tamara Philips, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this further."
