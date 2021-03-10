JUPITER, Fla., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast 2Q/2021, will focus on methods for empowering the next generation of young women entrepreneurs. Check local listings for more info.
Statistics show that about half of all young people who lack access to high-speed internet are less likely to go to college. In this segment, Advancements will explore the importance of connectivity and how by fixing the digital divide, young people are growing into successful adults.
Viewers will learn how Everygirl Enterprises is igniting the next generation of young women entrepreneurs with a social compass that leads to enhanced inner awareness and strength, via insightful connected content, social awareness campaigns, and interactive media.
"During this past year, we realized that our company had to make a shift in our philosophy and vision. Our mission has always been to develop opportunities for young women in technology. During this year we had to take a step back, to look at the barriers that exist for young people having consistent access to the internet. In understanding the possibilities that exist in using mesh networks, we pivoted to establish partnerships to support community-based internet networks," said Mara McCann, Founder of Everygirl Enterprises.
Audiences will see how Everygirl Enterprises teaches young people to build sustainable internet networks focused in rural areas, expanding into inner-city low-income youth, and how educating people about the way the internet works can create community-based solutions.
"At the start of the pandemic, more than four million households with children lacked consistent access to computers or the internet," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to bringing this topic to light and hope that more people will join efforts to break the digital divide."
About Everygirl Enterprises:
Everygirl Enterprises believes it is imperative to support and nurture the next generation of young women entrepreneurs, and that all girls and young women need to have equal access in the ability to connect to the internet. In creating the ConnectUS fund, Everygirl Enterprises plans to foster more accessibility for rural and low-income families who would otherwise be unable to afford sustainable internet. Inherent in its mission, Everygirl Enterprises believes that everyone has a unique social compass, and that positive support can create real lasting personal and social change.
For more information, visit: http://www.everygirlenterprises.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
