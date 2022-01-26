JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Spring 2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on developments in carbon accounting and emissions management software.
This segment will explore the current climate crisis. Viewers will learn how businesses and operations play a role and will see how technology is being used to reduce emissions and energy.
Hearing from experts in the field, the show will explore Dynamhex's mission to take the guesswork out of the energy transition. Audiences will discover how the Dynamhex AI platform uses AI to create equitable and actionable carbon reduction roadmaps and how its carbon accounting and emissions management platform is helping businesses measure, report, and reduce their operational carbon footprint.
"Dynamhex's AI technology provides a roadmap for the everyday individual, who doesn't necessarily have to be a policymaker or climatologist to make a difference. We look forward to being part of the Advancements series as we seek to democratize climate action," said Sunny Sanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamhex.
In addition, Advancements will explore how Dynamhex uses spatial data, mathematical modeling, and intuitive analytics to make climate change more impactful, personal, and local – neighborhood by neighborhood.
"We look forward to exploring how Dynamhex leverages localized data to address climate change," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About Dynamhex:
Dynamhex is an interactive data analytics and software provider that aligns cities and corporations with their target climate action goals. With deployments nationwide, Dynamhex's technology platform instantly measures clients' emission footprint for both buildings and transportation while identifying cost-effective reduction strategies. By visualizing organizational-level and regional-level energy usage and environmental performance, Dynamhex helps cities and corporations achieve their climate emission goals in a timely fight against climate change.
For more information, visit http://www.dynmhx.io.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
